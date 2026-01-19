Preview: Marseille vs Liverpool - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 19 Jan 2026 09:58

Both harbouring hopes of automatic qualification to the Champions League's last 16, Marseille and Liverpool collide at the Orange Velodrome on Wednesday evening in the league phase.

Les Olympiens are searching for a third straight win in Europe's premier tournament, while the Reds have some domestic wrongs to right in midweek.

Match preview

Sometimes a welcome distraction from their domestic plight in 2025-26, the Champions League has produced another trio of famous nights for Liverpool in recent months, from the two beatings of the Madrid mammoths to another statement success at San Siro.

Arne Slot's crop arrived for their matchday six clash with Inter Milan as the underdogs, but the reigning Premier League champions defied the form book to prevail 1-0 thanks to a Dominik Szoboszlai spot kick, thus putting themselves on the brink of the top eight.

Level on points and goal difference with Atletico Madrid, Liverpool are only being kept out of the automatic last-16 spots by virtue of an inferior goals scored total to Diego Simeone's side, while Real Madrid and Inter both have 12 points to their name too.

However, few members of the Anfield faithful would have celebrated the extension of their unbeaten run on Saturday, when relegation-threatened Burnley fought back to rescue a 1-1 Premier League draw, one that saw the Reds make unwanted history.

Indeed, Liverpool are the first reigning Premier League champions to fail to win any of their three home games against newly-promoted teams in a single season, reigniting speculation about Slot's long-term future on the red half of Merseyside.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

The Dutchman will no doubt oversee Wednesday's showdown as Liverpool endeavour to prolong their 12-match streak without defeat, but that will be easier said than done against Roberto De Zerbi's goal-happy troops.

Marseille have fought fire with fire successfully for much of the 2025-26 campaign, and that was again the case on matchday six, where a Mason Greenwood double helped the Ligue 1 title outsiders prevail 3-2 against Belgian upstarts Union Saint-Gilloise.

De Zerbi's men have also taken down Newcastle United and PSV Eindhoven in this year's tournament, but Sporting Lisbon, Atalanta BC and Real Madrid have all got the better of Les Olympiens, who sit 12th and three points off the automatic last-16 spots.

However, the highest scorers in Ligue 1 flexed their attacking muscles once more on Saturday, thumping Angers 5-2 - scoring four of their goals before the 40th minute - to remain eight points off Lens at the summit.

Now seeking three straight UCL wins for the first time since 2010-11, Marseille reunite with Liverpool for the first time since the 2008-09 league phase, where the Reds prevailed 2-1 on the road before a 1-0 home success under Rafael Benitez.

Marseille Champions League form:

L

W

L

L

W

W

Marseille form (all competitions):

W

W

L

L

W

W

Liverpool Champions League form:

W

L

W

W

L

W

Liverpool form (all competitions):

W

D

D

D

W

D

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Liverpool's trip to Marseille comes four days after Mohamed Salah completed his Africa Cup of Nations campaign, but at the time of writing, there is still no knowing whether the 33-year-old will make his long-awaited comeback on Wednesday night.

Three players who definitely will not be at Slot's disposal are Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee) and Alexander Isak (leg), but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape for matchday seven.

Slot's men had no issues generating chances on Saturday - it was their failure to convert that let them down - so a similar XI should be deployed in France, but Alexis Mac Allister and Andy Robertson's fresh legs may come in useful.

Marseille will soon welcome back an AFCON representative of their own after Nayef Aguerd's Morocco suffered heartbreak against Senegal in a frenetic final, but the ex-West Ham United defender should not be considered for selection here.

Derek Cornelius (muscle) and Ruben Blanco (knee) are in the treatment room for the home side, while Bilal Nadir was forcibly withdrawn against Angers late on but is not thought to be suffering from anything serious.

Arthur Vermeeren, Angel Gomes and Matt O'Riley are all alternatives to Nadir in midfield if need be, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Igor Paixao will both have their eyes on reclaiming their places in attack.

Marseille possible starting lineup:

Rulli; Murillo, Balerdi, Medina, Emerson; O'Riley, Hojbjerg; Weah, Greenwood, Paixao; Aubameyang

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

We say: Marseille 2-2 Liverpool

Liverpool's finishing against Burnley left a lot to be desired, but the Reds' display was described as one of their best against a low block in a long while, and an attack-minded Marseille should not line up like Scott Parker's Clarets did.

Slot's men will therefore not be short of openings at the Orange Velodrome, but given the hosts' strength in depth up front, Liverpool may have to accept another draw at the end of an end-to-end goal-fest.

