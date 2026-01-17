Liverpool 1-1 Burnley: Arne Slot needed two things today - he only got one

By Ben Knapton | 17 Jan 2026 17:29

Written by David Lynch, Liverpool expert:

In his press conference previewing this match, Arne Slot spoke of his hope that this could be the day that Liverpool's attack might 'click'.

For all the many issues his team have faced this season, a difficulty breaking down the opposition low block has been arguably the most pronounced.

And there was little doubt around how struggling Burnley might approach this visit to Anfield.

Yet the problem for the manager is that, while the Reds put on arguably their best, most balanced performance up against this sort of approach all season, they still contrived to throw points away.

Slot spent much of the game prowling the touchline and urging his team to play the ball quicker, and that largely worked as they clocked up 32 shots, with 11 hitting the target.

However, it is the hallmark of good but not great teams to fail to capitalise on your dominance and then get hit by a sucker-punch.

And that is exactly what happened here as Burnley scored with their sole shot on target while managing to hold Liverpool to just one goal.

It was exactly the sort of game that, in any normal season, would be written off as 'one of those days'.

Yet these days continue to happen far too frequently to the Reds, who have now drawn each of their last four Premier League outings.

That return is exactly why the debate over Slot's future refuses to quieten, and more evidence that this is not just restricted to online spaces was made available today.

The full-time whistle saw a smattering of boos from an Anfield crowd that is known for its patience, yet which has been forced to watch too many games like this of late.

The Dutchman not only needs the results to earn a top-four finish, but the performances that will convince his bosses he is the right man for the future.

And today, as has happened so often this season, he only got one when both were needed.