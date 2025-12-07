Liverpool lineup vs. Inter Milan: Predicted XI for Champions League clash as Arne Slot makes Mohamed Salah decision

By Ben Knapton | 07 Dec 2025 10:57 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 11:14

Liverpool manager Arne Slot faces another critical decision over Mohamed Salah's involvement for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Inter Milan at San Siro.

The winger was snubbed from the first XI for the third game in a row on Saturday evening, when the Reds threw away 2-0 and 3-2 leads to draw 3-3 with Leeds United in the Premier League.

After a second match as an unused substitute this season, Salah launched a scathing attack on the club, accusing the Reds of throwing him under the bus and also admitting that his relationship with Slot had broken down.

However, Liverpool are unbeaten in the three games that Salah has been benched for, so Slot could justifiably point to that record as a reason not to select the club's third-highest scorer of all time.

Instead, Dominik Szoboszlai should be retained in attack alongside Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz, but the time is surely nigh for Slot to give Federico Chiesa a chance from the first whistle over Cody Gakpo.

Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch both earned their keep in midfield at Elland Road, so Alexis Mac Allister may join Salah on the substitutes' bench again, and many fans will hope to see Ibrahima Konate demoted to the dugout too.

The Frenchman has been found wanting all season and committed another high-profile error on Saturday, conceding the penalty which gave Leeds a route back into the game.

Joe Gomez taking Konate's place is not beyond the realm of possibility, as Conor Bradley is banned for Liverpool's next Premier League game, so Slot may as well keep him in the XI at right-back.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Bradley, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Chiesa; Ekitike

> Click here to see how Inter could line up for this game