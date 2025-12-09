Liverpool transfer news: Reds stance on club legend Mohamed Salah 'revealed' following bombshell outburst

By Carter White | 09 Dec 2025 14:38

Liverpool are reportedly set to remain committed to Mohamed Salah despite his omission from the squad for the Champions League trip to Inter Milan.

The club legend was left out of the travelling party for a midweek trip to San Siro, where the Reds will be looking to turn their woeful form around.

After sitting on the bench once again on the weekend, Salah took it upon himself to conduct an explosive interview with the gathered press in the mixed zone at Elland Road.

The Egyptian king lamented the current situation at Anfield, where he feels that he has been "thrown under the bus".

Salah also hinted at the possibility of a January exit, with a number of possible destinations already emerging for the attacker.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Liverpool committed to Salah cause?

According to The Athletic, Liverpool have not given up on working with Salah despite his extraordinary outburst on Saturday evening.

The report claims that the Reds' decision to leave the winger out of the Champions League squad this week was made in isolation.

It is understood that there will be no further action taken on Salah following his comments, with a return to the team on Saturday against Brighton & Hove Albion possible.

The Premier League champions are supposedly 'committed' to the 33-year-old, who signed a new contract until 2027 earlier this year.

It is believed that Liverpool are not currently preparing for a winter departure of Salah, nor are they looking at potential replacements.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Managing a crisis one step at a time

When in the midst of a crisis, the most important thing is to take every moment as it comes, instead of focusing on the wider picture all at once.

Liverpool have taken that approach at the beginning of this week, taking Salah out of the spotlight by omitting the attacker from the Champions League squad.

The Egyptian's absence at San Siro will allow the Reds to fully channel their focus towards on-pitch issues, with Slot's position under serious pressure.