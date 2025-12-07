Inter Milan lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Champions League clash as Denzel Dumfries boost expected

By Ben Knapton | 07 Dec 2025 10:48 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 11:07

Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries is reportedly hopeful of returning from an ankle injury in time for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Liverpool at San Siro.

The Dutchman has missed the Nerazzurri's last five matches with the issue, but according to Gazzetta - via EnjoyInter - he is pushing to make the matchday squad this week.

Dumfries may have to settle for a place on the bench, though, and head coach Cristian Chivu is expected to be without another right-back - ex-Manchester United man Matteo Darmian (calf) - for a little while longer.

As a result, the left-sided Carlos Augusto could fill in against the Premier League champions, having come off the bench to score in Saturday's 4-0 Serie A victory over Como after replacing Luis Henrique.

Strike partners Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez were also on target in that fixture, and the latter is now bidding to score for the sixth home game in a row in the Champions League.

However, Henrikh Mkhitaryan has had to take more of a backseat role this season, allowing Piotr Zielinski to strut his stuff with Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu in midfield.

Manchester City-owned Manuel Akanji has become a defensive stalwart for the Nerazzurri, though, and the Swiss centre-back should link arms with Yann Bisseck and Alessandro Bastoni in front of compatriot Yann Sommer.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Akanji, Bisseck, Bastoni; Augusto, Zielinski, Barella, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

> Click here to see how Liverpool could line up for this game