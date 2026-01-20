Liverpool team news vs. Marseille: Arne Slot's comments on Mohamed Salah "issue" hint at Champions League XI

By Lewis Nolan | 20 Jan 2026 23:39

Arne Slot has hinted that Mohamed Salah will start against Marseille on Wednesday after dismissing the idea of lingering tension behind the scenes.

Liverpool will take on Marseille in the Champions League in what will be a crucial game in their quest to automatically qualify for the round of 16.

The Reds welcomed Salah back to training on Tuesday after the Egyptian's return from the Africa Cup of Nations, though it remains to be seen if he starts.

Slot left the winger out of the starting lineup for five consecutive games prior to his AFCON campaign, and the 33-year-old's critical comments in December regarding the head coach exposed a rift between the two.

However, the Reds boss dismissed the notion that there is still an issue to be resolved, and hinted at Salah's inclusion in the XI against Marseille, telling reporters: "There's been a moment in the season where I decided not to play Mo.

"And one moment where I decided not to take him to the game [against Inter Milan]. For all the other games, he's been in the squad and he was the first substitution against Brighton so, at that moment of time, there's never been an issue for me.

"The first time he's able to be in the squad again, he is because he trained today and is in the squad for tomorrow. Let's see the lineup tomorrow [and we will see] if you still think there's an issue."

Regardless of whether Salah is chosen in the XI, his return as an option will be a welcome boost to the club, especially as avoiding defeat would put them in a favourable position in the league phase.

Why Mo Salah is vital for Liverpool's chances of success

One of the reasons Slot decided to drop Salah was so that he could improve the team's defence, with Liverpool having conceded 10 goals in the three games prior to the Egyptian's exclusion from the starting lineup.

However, it would be unfair to suggest that the team's defensive frailties were because of the 33-year-old's limited involvement out of possession considering many of the goals that the Reds conceded were the fault of others.

Liverpool have also looked increasingly blunt in the forward line, with Cody Gakpo and other wide players having struggled to create many chances.

Though Salah is a renowned goalscorer, he has often been able to influence play by creating opportunities for others, as demonstrated by the fact he produced the most assists of any player in the Premier League last season (18).

Perhaps Hugo Ekitike will benefit significantly from the service provided by Salah on the right side of attack.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Liverpool team news: Who will start against Marseille?

With news that Ibrahima Konate is dealing with a personal matter and is not available for selection, Joe Gomez will be expected to fill in next to Virgil van Dijk in defence.

If Liverpool want to remain compact against their hosts, then playing at least three robust midfielders would be sensible.

Given Alexis Mac Allister has struggled against physical opponents, leaving him out of the lineup in favour of Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch may be the correct approach.

Florian Wirtz has excelled recently and he must be selected in the XI, and perhaps Slot will station him in a left-sided role alongside Ekitike and Salah.