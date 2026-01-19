Liverpool lineup vs. Marseille: Predicted XI for Champions League clash including Mohamed Salah decision

By Ben Knapton | 19 Jan 2026 10:08

Liverpool supporters are anxiously waiting to learn whether Mohamed Salah will be back in Arne Slot's ranks in time for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Marseille at the Orange Velodrome.

The 33-year-old Egypt international concluded his Africa Cup of Nations campaign on Saturday, agonisingly fluffing his lines from the penalty spot as the Pharaohs lost the third-placed playoff to Nigeria.

Salah should report back to Kirkby before Liverpool hop across the English Channel, but Arne Slot is yet to reveal whether the Golden Boot winner will travel to Marseille with his teammates.

Salah had been brought back in from his short exile before jetting off to Morocco, but regardless of his availability, it would be a surprise to see him given the nod from the first whistle on matchday seven.

Instead, Dominik Szoboszlai - who has scored in three of Liverpool's last four UCL games after his winner against Inter Milan - could line up on the right, as part of a slightly rejigged attacking quartet.

The Hungarian occupied a deeper midfield role in Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Burnley, but Slot may consider bringing in Alexis Mac Allister's fresh legs, potentially at Curtis Jones's expense.

As a result, Szoboszlai could be deployed further forward alongside Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo and Hugo Ekitike, the latter of whom is a guaranteed starter while Alexander Isak recovers from a leg fracture.

Slot is not blessed with many options for change further back, but the experienced Andy Robertson could demote Milos Kerkez to the bench amid the unforgiving schedule.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike