Sports Mole rounds up the latest on Liverpool's injury and suspension news before they welcome PSV Eindhoven to Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Desperate for some respite from their dire domestic form, Premier League title-holders Liverpool will welcome the Eredivisie's PSV Eindhoven to Anfield on Wednesday for their fifth clash in the Champions League's league phase.

Arne Slot is under growing pressure after the Reds were beaten 3-0 by Nottingham Forest on Saturday, though the Merseysiders have won three of their four games in UEFA's premier club competition so far, including an impressive 1-0 triumph over Real Madrid earlier this month.

As for PSV, they would normally make a trip to Anfield as underdogs, but they come into this game on the back of an 11-match unbeaten run that includes seven wins from their last eight outings. Most recently, Boeren followed up a 5-1 demolition of AZ Alkmaar by beating NAC Breda 1-0 at the weekend.

Liverpool were without Florian Wirtz and Conor Bradley on Saturday after the pair picked up injuries during the international break, though the Germany star should be back in contention for this contest.

Below, Sports Mole rounds up the Reds' latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Champions League clash with PSV on Wednesday, including the latest on Bradley's return.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: November 26 (vs. PSV)

Florian Wirtz returned from the international break with an unspecified problem, but the £116m signing might be in with a chance of featuring here.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Eighteen-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury late on during his Reds debut against Southampton in the EFL Cup, and he is not expected to return to action in 2025-26.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: December 6 (vs. Leeds United)

Jeremie Frimpong's first season on Merseyside has been hampered by fitness woes, and the former Bayer Leverkusen man is currently sidelined with his second hamstring injury of the campaign.

Slot mentioned in his pre-match press conference before the Forest game that Frimpong is likely to be out for two to three more weeks.

CONOR BRADLEY

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: December 13 (vs. Brighton)

Conor Bradley has missed more games through injury than he has started for Liverpool so far in his young career, and the 22-year-old's latest setback sees him out with a muscle issue he picked up on international duty.

The Reds' right-back is unlikely to feature before mid-December unless a 'miracle' happens, according to Slot.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.

