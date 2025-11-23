Desperate for some respite from their dire domestic form, Premier League title-holders Liverpool will welcome the Eredivisie's PSV Eindhoven to Anfield on Wednesday for their fifth clash in the Champions League's league phase.
Arne Slot is under growing pressure after the Reds were beaten 3-0 by Nottingham Forest on Saturday, though the Merseysiders have won three of their four games in UEFA's premier club competition so far, including an impressive 1-0 triumph over Real Madrid earlier this month.
As for PSV, they would normally make a trip to Anfield as underdogs, but they come into this game on the back of an 11-match unbeaten run that includes seven wins from their last eight outings. Most recently, Boeren followed up a 5-1 demolition of AZ Alkmaar by beating NAC Breda 1-0 at the weekend.
Liverpool were without Florian Wirtz and Conor Bradley on Saturday after the pair picked up injuries during the international break, though the Germany star should be back in contention for this contest.
Below, Sports Mole rounds up the Reds' latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Champions League clash with PSV on Wednesday, including the latest on Bradley's return.
FLORIAN WIRTZ
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Unspecified
Possible return date: November 26 (vs. PSV)
Florian Wirtz returned from the international break with an unspecified problem, but the £116m signing might be in with a chance of featuring here.
GIOVANNI LEONI
Status: Out
Type of injury: ACL
Possible return date: Unknown
Eighteen-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury late on during his Reds debut against Southampton in the EFL Cup, and he is not expected to return to action in 2025-26.
JEREMIE FRIMPONG
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: December 6 (vs. Leeds United)
Jeremie Frimpong's first season on Merseyside has been hampered by fitness woes, and the former Bayer Leverkusen man is currently sidelined with his second hamstring injury of the campaign.
Slot mentioned in his pre-match press conference before the Forest game that Frimpong is likely to be out for two to three more weeks.
CONOR BRADLEY
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: December 13 (vs. Brighton)
Conor Bradley has missed more games through injury than he has started for Liverpool so far in his young career, and the 22-year-old's latest setback sees him out with a muscle issue he picked up on international duty.
The Reds' right-back is unlikely to feature before mid-December unless a 'miracle' happens, according to Slot.
LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST
Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.