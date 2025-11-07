Preview:AZ vs PSV - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Eredivisie clash between AZ Alkmaar and PSV Eindhoven, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The standout fixture of round 12 of the 2025-26 Eredivisie season sees AZ Alkmaar and PSV Eindhoven face off against each other at the AFAS Stadion on Sunday evening.

Neither team managed to come out on top from their respective continental assignments in midweek, but they have both been in flying form on the domestic front and are firmly in the hunt for the title.

Match preview

Having won four straight Eredivisie matches before taking on Crystal Palace in their third Conference League group-stage clash, AZ were once again unable to carry over their league form onto the continental scene as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at Selhurst Park.

Maarten Martens's men remain stuck on three points from as many European matches this term and will now turn their focus back to league action, where they narrowly edged Sparta Rotterdam 1-0 last time out.

Despite losing the same number of league games as Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven (one), AZ are four points shy of the current top two, leaving them with little margin for error in their quest for glory.

The Cheeseheads are without a victory in five matches against their next opponents and had lost four in a row before playing out a 2-2 stalemate back in January's most recent meeting.

However, Sunday's hosts will head into this weekend's clash as the only Eredivisie side without a home defeat across all competitions this term and having won their last three matches in front of their fans.

Back on European duty for the first time since their 6-2 demolition of Napoli, PSV had to make do with a point from their trip to Greece in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Olympiacos.

That snapped a run of five straight victories for Peter Bosz's men, who are, however, now unbeaten in nine matches on the bounce since a shock 3-1 defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise in August's Champions League curtain-raiser.

No team has managed to win three consecutive Eredivisie titles over the last 11 years, but the current reigning champions have started well in their quest to end that run as they sit level on points (28) with Feyenoord at the summit.

PSV's tally of 35 goals scored is at least five more than any other team in the division, although De Rood-witten have been shoddy at the back of late after five straight outings without a clean sheet.

Aiming to become the first team since April to secure a competitive win away at Sunday's hosts, the visitors are aware of the task lying in wait, although they will make the journey with huge confidence off the back of wins in each of their last 10 league games on the road.

Team News

AZ's Jordy Clasie remains unavailable with a knee problem which has seen him miss seven consecutive matches.

Mexx Meerdink has not featured for the hosts in just over a month and will also sit out Sunday's game alongside Seiya Maikuma, who is down with a knee issue.

Sven Mijnans has now been directly involved in 13 goals across all competitions this term, and the midfielder is one to keep an eye on here.

Formerly of AZ Alkmaar, Ruben van Bommel is a guaranteed absentee for PSV as he continues to nurse a knee problem since the back end of September.

Wessel Kuhn and Alassane Plea are also battling respective knee injuries, with the former still awaiting a first appearance of the campaign.

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Owusu-Oduro; Dijkstra, Goes, Penetra, De Wit; Koopmeiners, Mijnans, Smit; Wesley, Parrott, Jensen

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Salah-Eddine, Gasiorowski, Schouten, Dest; Veerman, Mauro; Perisic, Saibari, Man; Til

We say: AZ Alkmaar 2-2 PSV Eindhoven

Given the abundance of attacking talents on display this weekend, fans of both clubs are in for an exciting adventure with plenty of goals at either end.

We can see the teams matching each other over the course of the 90 minutes, leading to a share of the spoils when all is said and done.

