AZ Alkmaar are reportedly open to selling Republic of Ireland hero Troy Parrott during the January transfer window, with Leeds United monitoring the striker.

Leeds United have reportedly been handed a major boost in their pursuit of AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott.

The Whites are still keen on the 23-year-old, who was supposedly not available for purchase in the New Year, as per reports near the start of the campaign.

Parrott has made worldwide headlines over the course of the November international break, cementing himself in the history books of his nation.

The former Preston North End man bagged a brilliant brace for the Republic of Ireland against Portugal, before netting a hat-trick in an away win at Hungary on Sunday afternoon.

As a result of Parrott's five goals in four days, Ireland have secured an unlikely spot in March's playoffs, keeping their World Cup dreams alive.

Leeds given boost in Parrott pursuit?

According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf via LeedsUnited.News, the newly-promoted Premier League side could seal the services of an in-form striker in the New Year.

The report claims that AZ Alkmaar are willing to accept an offer of around £16m for the talents of Parrott during the January transfer window.

It is understood that the Eredivisie club are happy to cash in on a player who signed for the club for a fee in the region of £4m during the summer of 2024.

Leeds have kept a close eye on the progress of the Irishman this term, with Whites scouts in attendance at the Aviva Stadium last week when Ireland conquered Portugal.

After deciding against a £25m purchase of Parrott in the summer, Leeds view the supposed £16m price-tag as reasonable ahead of the winter trading point.

Parrott's coming of age

Across 32 Championship appearances at Preston during the 2022-23 campaign, Parrott managed just three goals for the Lilywhites.

Just last week, the 23-year-old scored a sensational hat-trick at the intimidating base of Hungary to knock them out of World Cup contention.

Scoring 13 goals in 14 competitive matches for AZ Alkmaar at the start of this season, Parrott is firing on all cylinders ahead of a potential Premier League move.