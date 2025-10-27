Leeds United are reportedly unable to buy in-form AZ Alkmaar star Troy Parrott during the January transfer window.

Leeds United are reportedly prepared to miss out on the signing of AZ Alkmaar attacker Troy Parrott during the January transfer window.

The Whites have made a promising start to the 2025-26 Premier League campaign, in which all of the three newly-promoted sides have impressed.

Daniel Farke's troops extended the distance between themselves and the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over West Ham United last time out.

It was a Friday night feast for Leeds in the early stages at Elland Road, where goals from Joe Rodon and Brenden Aaronson put the hosts well ahead.

The Yorkshire-based club will be looking to put even more points on the board before the final international break of 2025 in early November.

Leeds cannot sign Parrott in January?

According to Leeds United News, Farke's men have suffered a potential setback in the hunt for the services of an attacker in January.

The report claims that the Whites were linked with a move for AZ Alkmaar star Parrott over the summer during the off-season trading point.

It is understood that Leeds were offered the chance to sign the 23-year-old for £25m, a figure that the English club believed was too high.

As a result, the Premier League club rejected the opportunity and moved onto other striking targets for the time being ahead of 2025-26.

Leeds could supposedly still swoop for Parrott, however it is said that the Irishman is not available for a move during the winter window.

Parrott's perfect form

After a pair of uninspiring loan spells at Ipswich Town and Preston North End in the EFL, it appeared as if Parrott was heading towards a mediocre career.

However, the 23-year-old's trajectory has improved massively over recent years, especially since his switch to AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2024.

Parrott has bagged an impressive 33 goals across 58 appearances for the Dutch side, including 13 strikes in 11 competitive contests so far in 2025-26.