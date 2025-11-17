Liverpool are reportedly showing an interest in signing AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, who is also said to be a potential target for Newcastle United.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit in January.

As a graduate of AZ's academy system, Smit has gone on to establish himself as part of the first-team setup with 50 matches under his belt.

Smit has been a regular fixture in Maarten Martens's side this season, having started 18 of his 19 competitive appearances.

The 19-year-old is comfortable playing in a traditional central midfield role, as a deep-lying playmaker and in an advanced midfield position when required.

Smit's impressive performances in the middle of the park led Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman to compare him to Barcelona and Spain star, Pedri.

Liverpool eyeing Smit swoop

Koeman has not been the only one to notice Smit's talent, with Real Madrid and Barcelona believed to be among his potential suitors.

Newcastle United are also said to be considering a swoop for a player who has made three appearances for the Netherlands Under-21 side.

The Magpies could face competition from another Premier League club, with Liverpool reportedly in the race to prise the starlet away from AZ.

According to Soccer News, via TEAMtalk, Liverpool are weighing up whether to make a bid for Smit in the January window.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is said to be keen on the transfer, with AZ now bracing themselves for potential offers in the new year.

The Eredivisie side will demand more than their current record sale of €25m (£17.7m) to consider parting ways with a player who is under contract until the summer of 2028.

Do Liverpool need to sign Smit?

Slot can currently call upon Ryan Gravenerch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo as his central midfield options.

As a result, Smit would struggle to force his way into the Liverpool side if he were to complete a move to Anfield in 2026.

With that in mind, Liverpool would surely have to sanction a midfield departure before they consider pursuing a move for the highly-rated Smit.