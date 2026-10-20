Preview: Lincoln Red Imps vs FC Twente - prediction, team news, lineups

Lincoln Red Imps will look to kickstart their Conference League campaign as they welcome FC Twente on Thursday in matchday two.

The visitors, meanwhile, travel aiming for back-to-back continental wins after grinding out a narrow victory in their opening fixture.

Match preview

Despite having a man advantage for the final 30 minutes of their Conference League opener against Thun, Twente managed to find the net just once, although that proved enough to secure all three points in their first League Phase assignment.

As a result, John van den Brom’s men went into their next league outing at home to an out-of-sorts Utrecht on a high, only to suffer a 2-1 defeat that ended their nine-game unbeaten run (W7, D2) dating back to August 20.

The Tukkers not lost back-to-back competitive matches since August 2025, highlighting their ability to bounce back from defeats quickly, and van den Brom will hope his side secure another instant return to winning ways to make up for Sunday’s disappointment

Boasting the joint-best defensive record in the Eredivisie this term, Twente have prided themselves on being resolute at the back but are yet to keep a clean sheet on the road this term and have conceded at least two goals in four of their last five away outings, which is something to be wary of

With a heavyweight clash against AZ looming after Thursday’s European commitment, the visitors will be eager to head to Alkmaar on a high by delivering a dominant display in their first-ever trip to Gibraltar.

© Imago / IMAGO / TT

Having suffered early exits in each of their previous two Conference League campaigns (2021-22 and 2025-26), Lincoln Red Imps’ bid to avoid a third straight group-phase elimination got off to a poor start with a 2-1 defeat to SK Brann.

With a goal and a man advantage approaching the hour mark, Juanma Pavon’s side looked poised for a huge win in Norway. However, after Gabri Garcia was sent off to level the game at 10 players apiece, Niklas Castor turned the contest on its head with a late brace.

The Imps responded by beating Lynx 2-1 on Sunday, securing their sixth win in eight matches across all competitions ahead of what is arguably their toughest assignment of the season so far.

Due to limited stadium infrastructure, Lincoln have played their continental home matches this season at Europa Sports Park. After winning their first fixture there against Inter Club d’Escaldes, they have failed to win any of the following three.

Thursday’s hosts have scored the opening goal in six of their last seven matches, but face an opponent equally adept at fast starts. As such, the early exchanges are expected to be crucial.

Lincoln Red Imps Conference League form:

Lincoln Red Imps form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

L

W

FC Twente Conference League form:

FC Twente form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Gabri Garcia’s red card against Brann means he is suspended for Thursday’s game, opening the door for Ethan Jolley to step into the starting lineup.

Long-term absentee Victor Villacanas remains sidelined for the hosts after suffering an injury in last season’s Europa League playoff against Braga.

With first-choice goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall still sidelined, Joel Drommel is set to continue in goal for Twente.

Twenty-three-year-old Max Bruns has missed the visitors’ last three matches and remains unavailable, as does Stav Lemkin, who is still awaiting his first appearance of the 2026-27 season.

Daouda Weidmann has been directly involved in a goal in four of his side’s last five competitive matches, making the Frenchman one to watch.

Lincoln Red Imps possible starting lineup:

Hankins; Eersteling, Jolley, Joe, Rutjens, Nano; Garcia, Torrilla, Mandi; Romero, Gomez

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Adelgaard, Nijstad, Propper, Van Rooy; Weidmann, Zerrouki; Orjasaeter, Taha, Rots; Weghorst

We say: Lincoln Red Imps 1-3 FC Twente

Twente, perhaps still feeling the effects of their midweek exertions, produced a laboured display against Utrecht and were duly punished.

However, we are backing the Enschede-based side to bounce back with a dominant display here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.