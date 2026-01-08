Preview: Lille vs Lyon - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 08 Jan 2026 23:31

One of the highest-profile round of 32 matchups at the Coupe de France takes place on Sunday as Ligue 1 sides Lille and Lyon square off at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Both teams advanced from their opening matches in this competition last month, with Les Dogues blanking Saint-Maur 1-0 and Lyon defeating Saint-Cyr Collonges 3-0.

Match preview

Leaving it late has been a trademark of Lille this season, and it served them well against Saint-Maur at the Coupe de France in December.

Bruno Genesio’s men scored 10 minutes before the 90 to avoid what could have been a big humiliation had they gone on to lose against a fourth-tier French club.

So far this season, the Northern French side have scored 16 goals in the league with 10 minutes or fewer remaining helping them sit fourth in the table, two points above Olympique Lyonnais.

Lille have won five of their previous six competitive fixtures at home but could suffer consecutive defeats at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday for the first time since February 2025.

A win this weekend would mark the fourth successive time they reach the last 16 of this tournament, while they have not exited at the round of 32 since Lens beat them on penalties in January 2022.

Les Nordistes have not lost a Coupe de France meeting at home this decade but were upset by Ligue 2 side Dunkerque on penalties last year at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Solid defending and second-half surges have become a staple for Lyon throughout this campaign, and they had plenty of both in their Coupe de France opener.

Five of the last six goals scored by Paulo Fonseca’s men across all competitions have been in the second 45 minutes, including all three in their victory over Saint-Cyr Collonges.

On Sunday, OL will seek a spot in the last 16 of this tournament for the seventh time in the previous eight editions of the Coupe de France, having fallen in the round of 32 last year to Bourgoin-Jallieu on penalties.

They have an opportunity this weekend to win successive competitive games away from home for the first time since March of last year, after beginning 2026 with a 3-1 win at Stade Louis II over Monaco.

Not since the 2023 Coupe de France semi-finals have we seen them suffer an away defeat in this competition after 90 minutes, with Nantes taking care of them 2-0 on that occasion.

Les Gones are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Lille and have gone on to win their previous two Coupe de France affairs against them.

Team News

An elbow injury will likely keep Marc-Aurele Caillard on the Lille sidelines this weekend, Ousmane Toure is out with a cruciate ligament tear, while Ethan Mbappe Lottin is doubtful because of a knock.

Due to suspensions, Les Dougues will also be missing Romain Perraud, Nathan Ngoy and Alexsandro for this contest.

Marius Broholm had the only goal in their opening match of the competition, as Arnaud Bodart made three stops to collect a clean sheet.

Lyon may be without Malick Fofana for this game as he recovers from a sore ankle, while Ernest Nuamah is out with a cruciate ligament injury.

Defender Moussa Niakate will not be available on Sunday as he remains on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Pavel Sulc netted a brace in their opening Coupe de France affair, with Abner also scoring, while Remy Descamps did not have to make a single stop to pick up a shutout.

Lille possible starting lineup:

Ozer; Meunier, Mbemba, Mandi, Verdonk; Andre, Bentaleb; Broholm, Haraldsson, Fernandez-Pardo; Giroud

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Descamps; Kluivert, Mata, Tagliafico; Maitland-Niles, Tolisso, Tessmann, Abner; Merah; Satriano, Sulc

We say: Lille 2-1 Lyon

Time and again, Lille have overcome obstacles and found a way to score this season, and that confidence should carry them a long way against such a well-organised defensive unit like Lyon.

