Leeds United vs. Arsenal: How to watch, Date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Lewis Nolan | 29 Jan 2026 02:52 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 07:59

Fresh from their Champions League win, Arsenal will hope to return to victorious ways in the Premier League when they face Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Gunners were beaten 3-2 by Manchester United on Sunday, though they are still first with 50 points, whereas their hosts are 16th with 26 points.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League clash between Leeds United and Arsenal.

What time does Leeds United vs. Arsenal kick off?

This match will kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday, January 31 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Leeds United vs. Arsenal being played?

Leeds will host Arsenal at Elland Road, their home ground that has a capacity of 37,645.

How to watch Leeds United vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

Saturday's clash will not be broadcast live on television in the United Kingdom due to the embargo on Saturday 3pm kickoffs.

Streaming

Supporters will be unable to stream the game because of the blackout rules.

Highlights

Fans can catch highlights on the Sky Sports app shortly after the final whistle, and they will also be posted on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

Match of the Day will also provide highlights and analysis of all of Saturday's Premier League matches from 10:25pm on BBC One.

Who will win Leeds United vs. Arsenal?

Arsenal will be immensely disappointed by their performance against Manchester United given they had initially taken a 1-0 lead, while they also made several individual errors.

The visitors were able to make a number of changes on Wednesday, when they beat Kairat Almaty 3-2 at the Emirates, and they should be fresh on the weekend.

Mikel Arteta's side still boast a four-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City and third-placed Aston Villa, but they will be nervous having failed to win in their last three Premier League games.

Leeds are six points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham United having drawn 1-1 with Everton on January 26.

Daniel Farke's side have proven challenging opponents for the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City this season, and he will hope that his team are defensively stubborn once again.

Arsenal will be seen as favourites, but the longer Leeds keep the away side out, the more frustrated and desperate the league leaders will be become.