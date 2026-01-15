Preview: Leeds United vs Fulham - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 15 Jan 2026 11:38 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 12:08

Fulham can enhance their European credentials further when they head to Elland Road for Saturday's Premier League showdown with Leeds United.

The Cottagers and the Whites both triumphed in the FA Cup third round over the weekend, the former besting Middlesbrough 3-1 and the latter seeing off Derby County by the same scoreline.

Match preview

In seventh heaven after a hard-earned 1-1 draw with Manchester United - which extended their unbeaten run in the top flight to seven matches - Leeds' stellar streak finally came to an end in a seven-goal St James' Park spectacular.

Daniel Farke's men could not have suffered a more gut-wrenching defeat to Newcastle United, having fallen victim to the latest winning goal in the Premier League on record - a Harvey Barnes strike timed at 101 minutes and 48 seconds.

In spite of that 4-3 reverse, the 16th-placed hosts hold an eight-point buffer over 18th-placed West Ham United in the relegation zone and are firmly on course for a second straight season of top-flight football, which their recent league and knockout exploits would suggest they deserve.

The Whites fought back from a goal down to confidently dispatch Derby in the FA Cup over the weekend, thus earning their first victory in five games and making it back-to-back away matches with three goals scored.

Leeds now return to a venue where they have suffered just two losses all season long, and the hosts have since strung together a four-match unbeaten run at Elland Road, where both teams have scored in the last eight games played at the ground.

© Imago / Action Plus

Also entertaining the neutrals in recent weeks - and coming from behind to secure a 3-1 knockout success - Fulham have scored and conceded in each of their last four matches after Saturday's FA Cup success over Middlesbrough.

Few were surprised to see the in-form Harry Wilson prolong his hot streak with a goal and assist against the Riverside outfit, shortly after striking the winner against managerless Chelsea in a Premier League West London derby - his seventh top-flight goal of the campaign.

Taking 14 points from the last 18 on offer in the Premier League, Marco Silva's European hopefuls - who occupy ninth spot in the standings - are only two points off fifth-placed Brentford and four back from fourth-placed Liverpool with 17 games to go.

A first continental adventure since the 2011-12 Europa League is very much achievable for the trigger-happy Cottagers, who have now scored in 12 straight games in all competitions, including each of their last 10 in the Premier League.

Furthermore, Fulham have prevailed in each of their last five top-flight games against newly-promoted clubs and edged out Leeds 1-0 at Craven Cottage in September - their fourth straight win over the Whites in all tournaments.

Leeds United Premier League form:

D

W

D

D

D

L

Leeds United form (all competitions):

W

D

D

D

L

W

Fulham Premier League form:

W

W

W

D

D

W

Fulham form (all competitions):

W

W

D

D

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Leeds playmaker Brenden Aaronson recovered from a knock sustained at St James' Park to feature off the bench against Derby, while Sam Byram was also able to come on as a substitute in the cup after a back concern.

Joe Rodon is also expected to start after battling back from an ankle injury and fatigue, but Jayden Bogle (calf) is more of a doubt, while Sebastiaan Bornauw (hip) and Daniel James (thigh) are both missing.

Given the afternoon off at Pride Park, hotshot Calvert-Lewin is now just one strike away from reaching 10 goals in the Premier League season; not since scoring 16 for Everton in 2020-21 has he reached double figures in the top flight.

As for Fulham, Nigeria's Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze lost to Morocco in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations, but the trio will not return just yet owing to Saturday's third-placed playoff with Egypt.

Rodrigo Muniz is another guaranteed absentee as he works his way back from a thigh problem, while Joshua King (knee) and Kenny Tete (hamstring) will need fitness tests closer to kickoff.

After demoting several regulars from the XI against Middlesbrough, Silva should reinstate the likes of Wilson, Raul Jimenez, Sander Berge and Joachim Andersen to his starting lineup at Elland Road.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Perri; Struijk, Rodon, Bijol; Justin, Gruev, Ampadu, Stach, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Aaronson

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Diop, Robinson; Berge, Cairney; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Jimenez

We say: Leeds United 2-2 Fulham

The sheets are never clean when Leeds and Fulham are involved, so it would be typical of the footballing gods to cast down a dull goalless draw in Saturday's Elland Road encounter.

A 0-0 should undoubtedly be off the cards, but the points may still be split in an absorbing four-goal stalemate, as both sides will welcome back some well-rested game-changers to their starting XIs.

