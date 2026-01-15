Preview: Southampton vs Hull City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 15 Jan 2026 12:02

Southampton play host to Hull City on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that they hope will move them back into contention for the playoffs.

At a time when the Saints sit in 15th position in the Championship table, seventh-placed Hull hold an eight-point advantage over their upcoming opponents.

Match preview

While a recent 1-0 defeat at home to Stoke City led to Hull dropping outside of the playoffs, there are still plenty of positives for head coach Sergej Jakirovic.

They had previously put together a five-match unbeaten streak in the Championship, securing 13 points from a possible 15 and only dropping points at bottom-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Tigers earned a spot in the FA Cup fourth round last weekend after coming through a penalty shootout with Blackburn Rovers.

The goalless draw meant that Hull kept their fourth clean sheet in seven matches across all competitions, a notable improvement for a team that have conceded 38 goals from 25 Championship fixtures.

However, the concern for Jakirovic will be his side failing to score in their last two outings and netting just three times during their most recent five games.

© Imago / IPS

As for Southampton, Tonda Eckert would have breathed a sigh of relief after his side's 3-2 victory at Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup.

Their League One opponents threatened a comeback from three goals down inside 41 minutes at a time when Southampton were winless in six matches.

Nevertheless, Eckert will now hope that the Saints have kick-started their campaign ahead of an important period which sees Southampton play two home Championship fixtures before the South-coast derby at Portsmouth.

Although Southampton remain within 10 points of fourth spot, there is an acknowledgement that vast improvements are required to contend for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Since November 29, Southampton have kept just one clean sheet in 10 games, conceding a total of 17 goals.

Southampton Championship form:

L D L D D L

Southampton form (all competitions):

D L D D L W

Hull City Championship form:

W W W D W L

Hull City form (all competitions):

W W D W L W

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Eckert must decide whether to stick with a back four after switching from a 3-4-2-1 to a 4-2-3-1 for the Doncaster game.

Nevertheless, changes may be few and far between, with Caspar Jander a likely replacement for Cameron Bragg and Finn Azaz in line to return after suspension.

Having not scored since December 9, Adam Armstrong may have to make do with a spot on the substitutes' bench.

The likes of Ivor Pandur, John Egan and Regan Slater will all expect to return to the Hull XI for this contest.

Kasey Palmer should keep his place in the team after Darko Gyabi joined a well-populated treatment room after suffering a groin injury against Blackburn.

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Peretz; Jelert, Harwood-Bellis, Quarshie, Welington; Downes, Jander; Fellows, Matsuki, Azaz; Archer

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Coyle, Egan, Hughes, Famewo; Slater, Crooks; Joseph, Palmer, Millar; McBurnie

We say: Southampton 2-2 Hull City

While Southampton got back on track in the FA Cup last weekend, hosting an in-form Hull represents a step up in class. With that in mind, we are backing a high-scoring draw to play out at St Mary's, a result that would arguably suit neither team.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.