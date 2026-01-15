Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'offered' chance' to sign Premier League striker this month

By Carter White | 15 Jan 2026 12:09

Leeds United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jorgen Strand Larsen this month.

The Whites are in the market for improvements to their squad ahead of Saturday's battle with Fulham in the Premier League.

Strand Larsen was mightily close to joining Newcastle United over the summer transfer window, with Wolves rejecting offers of £50m and £55m for the attacker.

The Norway international was valued at £60m by the Wanderers, who held their stance and kept the player in the Black Country.

Along with the rest of his team, Strand Larsen has struggled during the 2025-26 term, scoring just the single top-flight goal across 19 appearances.

Leeds 'offered' chance to sign Wolves striker Strand Larsen

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds have been offered the chance to sign Wolves striker Strand Larsen during the January transfer window.

The report claims that the Whites are in contact with intermediaries over a possible deal for the 25-year-old forward.

However, it is understood that Leeds are yet to contact Wolves directly regarding the services of Strand Larsen.

Daniel Farke's side are not alone in their fondness of the Norwegian, with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and West Ham United also linked to the player.

Despite the improved form of Leeds' forward line, head coach Farke is supposedly hopeful of bolstering his attacking options before the February 2 deadline.

Preparing for the Championship

With Wolves 14 points off safety in the Premier League standings, it is pretty safe to say that their future lies in the Championship next season.

Attracting top-level Premier League interest, Strand Larsen is never going to stay around at Molineux in the second tier.

As a result, it is admirable that Wolves are preparing for the drop now, selling players who are not committed to their long-term project.