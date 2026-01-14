European heavyweight 'interested' in January move for Wolverhampton Wanderers star midfielder

By Seye Omidiora | 14 Jan 2026 21:21

Relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly face a tough fight to keep a star player at the club beyond the winter transfer window.

Wolves are bottom of the Premier League table after 21 games, a staggering 14 points from safety and with a significantly inferior goal difference.

While survival remains the central objective for Rob Edwards's team, the club's chances of beating the drop are undeniably slim, given the circumstances.

Central to those hopes is Joao Gomes, but the midfielder's future is uncertain, with a La Liga giant said to be keen on his signing.

Atletico Madrid register 'interest' in signing Wolves star

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

According to Ben Jacobs, Atletico Madrid have identified the 24-year-old as a primary target to bolster their midfield options this month.

The Spanish giants are reportedly preparing an official approach as Diego Simeone looks to add more tenacity to his engine room for the second half of the season.

Wolves are understood to be braced for an offer but remain relaxed about the player's immediate future despite mounting interest.

While there is an acceptance that the midfielder could depart if the club is relegated, they are keen to retain him until the summer.

Joao Gomes: Wolves 'set' asking price for midfield asset

© Imago / Sportimage

The above source reports that Wolves have placed a valuation in excess of £40m on the former Flamengo man to deter potential suitors during the winter window.

Gomes has earned plaudits internally for his professional conduct and is not expected to agitate for an exit while the club remains in a precarious position.

The Brazilian's ability to break up play and transition quickly into attack would make him an ideal fit for Simeone's tactical system in La Liga.

For Wolves, losing such a pivotal figure mid-season could prove catastrophic for their chances of avoiding a return to the Championship.

Should a substantial bid arrive, the board must weigh the financial gain against the sporting risk of a potential drop.