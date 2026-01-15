Wolves transfer news: Marshall Munetsi 'agrees' to join Ligue 1 club in major Rob Edwards boost

By Darren Plant | 15 Jan 2026 10:26

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly agreed to allow Marshall Munetsi to join Paris FC.

The Premier League's bottom club are currently in the process of weighing up interest and proposals for players who are unlikely to feature in the Championship during 2026-27, the assumption being that Wolves will return to the second tier.

While club officials have seemingly taken specific stances over two players, developments on Munetsi's future appears far more advanced.

Munetsi has been absent since December 3 courtesy of a calf injury that he sustained against Nottingham Forest.

In his absence, Wolves have vastly improved under Rob Edwards, putting together a four-match unbeaten streak in all competitions, and the 29-year-old now finds himself down the pecking order.

© Imago

Wolves give green light to Munetsi loan

According to L'Equipe, there is the expectation that the Zimbabwe international will soon join Paris FC on loan for the rest of the season.

Express and Star journalist Liam Keen adds that Munetsi's salary will be paid in full by the Ligue 1 outfit, who will also shell out on a loan fee.

Furthermore, there is no buy option in the proposal, with the situation to be assessed again in the summer.

With just four goals and two assists from 31 games for Wolves, Munetsi has divided opinion among the Molineux fanbase.

However, he earned his move to the Premier League through starring for Reims, with 21 goals and 14 assists coming from 148 outings in France's top flight.

He will be joining a team in Paris FC who sit in 15th place in the Ligue 1 table, yet have just dumped Paris Saint-Germain out of the Coupe de France.

© Imago / Sportimage

Why would Munetsi exit be major boost for Edwards?

Should Munetsi's transfer go through as expected, it would free up a non-homegrown spot in the first-team squad.

Therefore, it would provide Edwards and the club's recruitment team with more freedom in the transfer market, rather than focusing on the necessity of adding homegrown talent to their ranks.

Wolves have been credited with an interest in one of Basel's star players at a time when more departures are likely to follow Munetsi's.