Fulham lineup vs. Leeds: Predicted XI for Premier League clash after AFCON eliminations

By Ben Knapton | 15 Jan 2026 12:01

Fulham will have to wait a little longer to welcome back their Africa Cup of Nations representatives following Nigeria's elimination from the competition.

The Cottagers travel to Elland Road for Saturday's Premier League clash with Leeds United, but Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey will not be at Marco Silva's disposal just yet, as Nigeria face Egypt in the third-placed playoff on January 17.

The Fulham boss must also cope without Rodrigo Muniz and his injured thigh, while Kenny Tete (hamstring) and Joshua King (knee) will need once-overs closer to the time.

However, the visitors have no fresh concerns from their league win over Chelsea or FA Cup success over Middlesbrough; the latter game saw Fulham line up with a four-man defence after a previous stint with three at the back.

Silva started in a 3-4-3 shape against Chelsea but swapped out Jorge Cuenca for Kevin at half time, suggesting that a 4-2-3-1 could once again be the way forward for the West London outfit.

If so, Emile Smith Rowe, Kevin and the in-form Harry Wilson should provide support to Raul Jimenez, while Tom Cairney is primed to join Sander Berge in the engine room.

Joachim Andersen and Issa Diop should pair up at the back if Silva does opt for a 4-2-3-1, while Antonee Robinson and Timothy Castagne are expected to complete Bernd Leno's backline.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Diop, Robinson; Berge, Cairney; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Jimenez

