Leeds lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Dominic Calvert-Lewin chases milestone goal

By Ben Knapton | 15 Jan 2026 11:44 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 12:02

Leeds United hotshot Dominic Calvert-Lewin will go in search of a milestone goal when the Whites tackle Fulham in Saturday's Premier League clash at Elland Road.

The former Everton striker was given a complete rest at the weekend as the Whites overcame Derby County 3-1 in the FA Cup, shortly after finding the net in his side's engrossing 4-3 loss to Newcastle United.

Calvert-Lewin's penalty that day may have been in vain, but he is now just one effort away from reaching 10 goals in the 2025-26 Premier League season, for what would be just the third time ever he has reached double figures in a top-flight campaign.

The Englishman is expected to be reinstated to the starting lineup alongside Brenden Aaronson - scorer of a brace against the Magpies - as both Noah Okafor and Lukas Nmecha make way.

If Aaronson is given the nod up front, Anton Stach, Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev should join forces in a settled midfield trio, although Sean Longstaff is an alternative after recovering from a calf injury.

Jayden Bogle's own calf concern means that James Justin is surely a guarantee at right wing-back, while there is no questioning Gabriel Gudmundsson's place on the left-hand side either.

Joe Rodon was omitted from the squad to face Derby due to fatigue after an ankle injury, but the Welshman is expected to return to a settled back three this weekend.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Perri; Struijk, Rodon, Bijol; Justin, Gruev, Ampadu, Stach, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Aaronson

> Click here to see how Fulham could line up for this gamehttps://www.sportsmole.co.uk/football/fulham/predicted-lineups/afcon-wait-smith-rowe-starts-predicted-fulham-xi-vs-leeds_589841.html