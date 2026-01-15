Senegal vs. Morocco: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Africa Cup of Nations final

By Carter White | 15 Jan 2026 11:46

Senegal and Morocco will fight for the Africa Cup of Nations title when they clash at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah on Sunday night.

The Lions of Teranga showed their defensive powers to squeeze past Egypt in the first semi-final on Wednesday night.

The Atlas Lions were next to book their spot in Sunday's showpiece event, beating Nigeria on penalties to keep the hosts' continental dreams alive.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Sunday's AFCON final between Senegal and Morocco.

What time does Senegal vs. Morocco kick off?

This match will kick off at 19:00pm on Sunday, January 18 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Senegal vs. Morocco being played?

The final meeting between the Lions of Teranga and the Atlas Lions will be held at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, where Morocco dramatically overcame Nigeria earlier this week in the semi-finals.

How to watch Senegal vs. Morocco in the UK

TV channel

This game will be broadcast live on the E4 TV channel in the UK.

Streaming

Fans can also stream the clash live on the Channel 4 app and website, as the provider has secured exclusive rights to show every fixture at AFCON.

Highlights

Highlights will be uploaded later in the evening to the Channel 4 Sports YouTube channel.

What is at stake in Senegal vs. Morocco?

This one is simple.

After both successfully making their way through six matches at this tournament, Senegal and Morocco are potentially 90 minutes away from AFCON glory.

The Lions of Teranga are looking to bag their second continental title after winning the 2021 edition of the competition in Cameroon.

Following success at the 2022 World Cup, Morocco have earmarked a home AFCON as the perfect opportunity to maintain the football hype in the country.