Premier League GW22: Injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club

Gameweek 22 in the 2025-26 Premier League will open in spectacular fashion, as Manchester United welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford for the Manchester derby.
There are seven games taking place on Saturday, including Tottenham Hotspur against West Ham United and Nottingham Forest against Arsenal.
Wolverhampton Wanderers will host Newcastle United on Sunday before Aston Villa welcome Everton, and the gameweek will then conclude with Brighton & Hove Albion against Bournemouth at the Amex on Monday night.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, doubts and absentees for every club ahead of the next Premier League gameweek.
MANCHESTER UNITED VS. MANCHESTER CITY (Saturday, 12.30pm)
MAN UNITED
Out: Matthijs de Ligt (back), Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON)
Doubtful: None
MAN CITY
Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Omar Marmoush (AFCON), Oscar Bobb (muscle), John Stones (thigh), Josko Gvardiol (leg), Ruben Dias (hamstring), Savinho (unspecified)
Doubtful: None
SUNDERLAND VS. CRYSTAL PALACE (Saturday, 3pm)
SUNDERLAND
Out: Habib Diarra (AFCON), Chemsdine Talbi (AFCON), Aji Alese (shoulder)
Doubtful: Brian Brobbey (thigh)
PALACE
Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Rio Cardines (groin), Caleb Kporha (back), Daniel Munoz (knee), Daichi Kamada (thigh), Ismaila Sarr (AFCON), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Jefferson Lerma (concussion)
Doubtful: None
CHELSEA VS. BRENTFORD (Saturday, 3pm)
CHELSEA
Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh)
Doubtful: Cole Palmer (unspecified), Reece James (unspecified), Malo Gusto (unspecified)
BRENTFORD
Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Frank Onyeka (AFCON)
Doubtful: Jordan Henderson (ankle)
LIVERPOOL VS. BURNLEY (Saturday, 3pm)
LIVERPOOL
Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Wataru Endo (ankle), Mohamed Salah (AFCON), Alexander Isak (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee)
Doubtful: None
BURNLEY
Out: Joe Worrall (knock), Zian Flemming (knock), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Connor Roberts (unspecified), Josh Cullen (knee)
Doubtful: None
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. WEST HAM UNITED (Saturday, 3pm)
TOTTENHAM
Out: James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Pape Sarr (AFCON), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Richarlison (thigh)
Doubtful: Lucas Bergvall (unspecified)
WEST HAM
Out: Lukasz Fabianski (back), El Hadji Malick Diouf (AFCON), Konstantinos Mavropanos (neck)
Doubtful: None
LEEDS UNITED VS. FULHAM (Saturday, 3pm)
LEEDS
Out: Daniel James (thigh), Sebastiaan Bornauw (hip)
Doubtful: Jayden Bogle (calf), Joe Rodon (ankle)
FULHAM
Out: Rodrigo Muniz (thigh), Calvin Bassey (AFCON), Samuel Chukwueze (AFCON), Alex Iwobi (AFCON), Kenny Tete (thigh), Joshua King (knee)
Doubtful: None
NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. ARSENAL (Saturday, 5.30pm)
FOREST
Out: Chris Wood (knee), Willy Boly (AFCON), Ibrahim Sangare (AFCON), Ryan Yates (thigh), Oleksandr Zinchenko (ineligible)
Doubtful: John Victor (knee)
ARSENAL
Out: Max Dowman (ankle), Riccardo Calafiori (unspecified), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle)
Doubtful: Piero Hincapie (thigh)
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED (Sunday, 2pm)
WOLVES
Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Toti Gomes (hamstring)
Doubtful: None
NEWCASTLE
Out: William Osula (ankle), Anthony Elanga (knock), Emil Krafth (knee), Dan Burn (chest), Fabian Schar (ankle), Valentino Livramento (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (fitness)
Doubtful: Jacob Murphy (hamstring)
ASTON VILLA VS. EVERTON (Sunday, 4.30pm)
ASTON VILLA
Out: Ross Barkley (knee), Amadou Onana (hamstring)
Doubtful: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Emiliano Martinez (calf)
EVERTON
Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Idrissa Gueye (AFCON), Iliman Ndiaye (AFCON), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (thigh), Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified), Michael Keane (suspended), Jack Grealish (suspended)
Doubtful: None
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS. BOURNEMOUTH (Monday, 8pm)
BRIGHTON
Out: Mats Wieffer (toe), Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee)
Doubtful: Yankuba Minteh (thigh)
BOURNEMOUTH
Out: Ben Gannon-Doak (thigh), Tyler Adams (knee), Ryan Christie (knee), Will Dennis (ankle), Justin Kluivert (knee), Enes Unal (groin)
Doubtful: None
PREMIER LEAGUE GAMEWEEK 22: TEAM NEWS BY CLUB
ARSENAL (vs. Forest)
Out: Max Dowman (ankle), Riccardo Calafiori (unspecified), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle)
Doubtful: Piero Hincapie (thigh)
ASTON VILLA (vs. Everton)
Out: Ross Barkley (knee), Amadou Onana (hamstring)
Doubtful: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Emiliano Martinez (calf)
BOURNEMOUTH (vs. Brighton)
Out: Ben Gannon-Doak (thigh), Tyler Adams (knee), Ryan Christie (knee), Will Dennis (ankle), Justin Kluivert (knee), Enes Unal (groin)
Doubtful: None
BRENTFORD (vs. Chelsea)
Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Frank Onyeka (AFCON)
Doubtful: Jordan Henderson (ankle)
BRIGHTON (vs. Bournemouth)
Out: Mats Wieffer (toe), Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee)
Doubtful: Yankuba Minteh (thigh)
BURNLEY (vs. Liverpool)
Out: Joe Worrall (knock), Zian Flemming (knock), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Connor Roberts (unspecified), Josh Cullen (knee)
Doubtful: None
CHELSEA (vs. Brentford)
Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh)
Doubtful: Cole Palmer (unspecified), Reece James (unspecified), Malo Gusto (unspecified)
CRYSTAL PALACE (vs. Sunderland)
Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Rio Cardines (groin), Caleb Kporha (back), Daniel Munoz (knee), Daichi Kamada (thigh), Ismaila Sarr (AFCON), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Jefferson Lerma (concussion)
Doubtful: None
EVERTON (vs. Aston Villa)
Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Idrissa Gueye (AFCON), Iliman Ndiaye (AFCON), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (thigh), Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified), Michael Keane (suspended), Jack Grealish (suspended)
Doubtful: None
FULHAM (vs. Leeds)
Out: Rodrigo Muniz (thigh), Calvin Bassey (AFCON), Samuel Chukwueze (AFCON), Alex Iwobi (AFCON), Kenny Tete (thigh), Joshua King (knee)
Doubtful: None
LEEDS (vs. Fulham)
Out: Daniel James (thigh), Sebastiaan Bornauw (hip)
Doubtful: Jayden Bogle (calf), Joe Rodon (ankle)
LIVERPOOL (vs. Burnley)
Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Wataru Endo (ankle), Mohamed Salah (AFCON), Alexander Isak (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee)
Doubtful: None
MAN CITY (vs. Man United)
Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Omar Marmoush (AFCON), Oscar Bobb (muscle), John Stones (thigh), Josko Gvardiol (leg), Ruben Dias (hamstring), Savinho (unspecified)
Doubtful: None
MAN UNITED (vs. Man City)
Out: Matthijs de Ligt (back), Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON)
Doubtful: None
NEWCASTLE (vs. Wolves)
Out: William Osula (ankle), Anthony Elanga (knock), Emil Krafth (knee), Dan Burn (chest), Fabian Schar (ankle), Valentino Livramento (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (fitness)
Doubtful: Jacob Murphy (hamstring)
NOTTINGHAM FOREST (vs. Arsenal)
Out: Chris Wood (knee), Willy Boly (AFCON), Ibrahim Sangare (AFCON), Ryan Yates (thigh), Oleksandr Zinchenko (ineligible)
Doubtful: John Victor (knee)
SUNDERLAND (vs. Palace)
Out: Habib Diarra (AFCON), Chemsdine Talbi (AFCON), Aji Alese (shoulder)
Doubtful: Brian Brobbey (thigh)
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (vs. West Ham)
Out: James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Pape Sarr (AFCON), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Richarlison (thigh)
Doubtful: Lucas Bergvall (unspecified)
WEST HAM (vs. Tottenham)
Out: Lukasz Fabianski (back), El Hadji Malick Diouf (AFCON), Konstantinos Mavropanos (neck)
Doubtful: None
WOLVES (vs. Newcastle)
Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Toti Gomes (hamstring)
Doubtful: None