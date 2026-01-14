Premier League GW22: Injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club

By Matt Law | 14 Jan 2026 18:28 , Last updated: 14 Jan 2026 19:26

Gameweek 22 in the 2025-26 Premier League will open in spectacular fashion, as Manchester United welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford for the Manchester derby.

There are seven games taking place on Saturday, including Tottenham Hotspur against West Ham United and Nottingham Forest against Arsenal.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will host Newcastle United on Sunday before Aston Villa welcome Everton, and the gameweek will then conclude with Brighton & Hove Albion against Bournemouth at the Amex on Monday night.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, doubts and absentees for every club ahead of the next Premier League gameweek.

MANCHESTER UNITED VS. MANCHESTER CITY (Saturday, 12.30pm)

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

MAN UNITED

Out: Matthijs de Ligt (back), Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

MAN CITY

Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Omar Marmoush (AFCON), Oscar Bobb (muscle), John Stones (thigh), Josko Gvardiol (leg), Ruben Dias (hamstring), Savinho (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

© Imago

SUNDERLAND

Out: Habib Diarra (AFCON), Chemsdine Talbi (AFCON), Aji Alese (shoulder)

Doubtful: Brian Brobbey (thigh)

PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Rio Cardines (groin), Caleb Kporha (back), Daniel Munoz (knee), Daichi Kamada (thigh), Ismaila Sarr (AFCON), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Jefferson Lerma (concussion)

Doubtful: None

© Imago / Sportimage

CHELSEA

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh)

Doubtful: Cole Palmer (unspecified), Reece James (unspecified), Malo Gusto (unspecified)

BRENTFORD

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Frank Onyeka (AFCON)

Doubtful: Jordan Henderson (ankle)

© Imago / Thor Wegner DeFodi Images

LIVERPOOL

Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Wataru Endo (ankle), Mohamed Salah (AFCON), Alexander Isak (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee)

Doubtful: None

BURNLEY

Out: Joe Worrall (knock), Zian Flemming (knock), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Connor Roberts (unspecified), Josh Cullen (knee)

Doubtful: None

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. WEST HAM UNITED (Saturday, 3pm)

© Imago

TOTTENHAM

Out: James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Pape Sarr (AFCON), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Richarlison (thigh)

Doubtful: Lucas Bergvall (unspecified)

WEST HAM

Out: Lukasz Fabianski (back), El Hadji Malick Diouf (AFCON), Konstantinos Mavropanos (neck)

Doubtful: None

© Imago

LEEDS

Out: Daniel James (thigh), Sebastiaan Bornauw (hip)

Doubtful: Jayden Bogle (calf), Joe Rodon (ankle)

Out: Rodrigo Muniz (thigh), Calvin Bassey (AFCON), Samuel Chukwueze (AFCON), Alex Iwobi (AFCON), Kenny Tete (thigh), Joshua King (knee)

Doubtful: None

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. ARSENAL (Saturday, 5.30pm)

© Imago

FOREST

Out: Chris Wood (knee), Willy Boly (AFCON), Ibrahim Sangare (AFCON), Ryan Yates (thigh), Oleksandr Zinchenko (ineligible)

Doubtful: John Victor (knee)

ARSENAL

Out: Max Dowman (ankle), Riccardo Calafiori (unspecified), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle)

Doubtful: Piero Hincapie (thigh)

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED (Sunday, 2pm)

© Imago

WOLVES

Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Toti Gomes (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

NEWCASTLE

Out: William Osula (ankle), Anthony Elanga (knock), Emil Krafth (knee), Dan Burn (chest), Fabian Schar (ankle), Valentino Livramento (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (fitness)

Doubtful: Jacob Murphy (hamstring)

ASTON VILLA VS. EVERTON (Sunday, 4.30pm)

© Imago

ASTON VILLA

Out: Ross Barkley (knee), Amadou Onana (hamstring)

Doubtful: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Emiliano Martinez (calf)

EVERTON

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Idrissa Gueye (AFCON), Iliman Ndiaye (AFCON), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (thigh), Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified), Michael Keane (suspended), Jack Grealish (suspended)

Doubtful: None

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS. BOURNEMOUTH (Monday, 8pm)

© Imago

BRIGHTON

Out: Mats Wieffer (toe), Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee)

Doubtful: Yankuba Minteh (thigh)

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Ben Gannon-Doak (thigh), Tyler Adams (knee), Ryan Christie (knee), Will Dennis (ankle), Justin Kluivert (knee), Enes Unal (groin)

Doubtful: None

PREMIER LEAGUE GAMEWEEK 22: TEAM NEWS BY CLUB

ARSENAL (vs. Forest)

Out: Max Dowman (ankle), Riccardo Calafiori (unspecified), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle)

Doubtful: Piero Hincapie (thigh)

ASTON VILLA (vs. Everton)

Out: Ross Barkley (knee), Amadou Onana (hamstring)

Doubtful: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Emiliano Martinez (calf)

BOURNEMOUTH (vs. Brighton)

Out: Ben Gannon-Doak (thigh), Tyler Adams (knee), Ryan Christie (knee), Will Dennis (ankle), Justin Kluivert (knee), Enes Unal (groin)

Doubtful: None

BRENTFORD (vs. Chelsea)

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Frank Onyeka (AFCON)

Doubtful: Jordan Henderson (ankle)

BRIGHTON (vs. Bournemouth)

Out: Mats Wieffer (toe), Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee)

Doubtful: Yankuba Minteh (thigh)

BURNLEY (vs. Liverpool)

Out: Joe Worrall (knock), Zian Flemming (knock), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Connor Roberts (unspecified), Josh Cullen (knee)

Doubtful: None

CHELSEA (vs. Brentford)

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh)

Doubtful: Cole Palmer (unspecified), Reece James (unspecified), Malo Gusto (unspecified)

CRYSTAL PALACE (vs. Sunderland)

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Rio Cardines (groin), Caleb Kporha (back), Daniel Munoz (knee), Daichi Kamada (thigh), Ismaila Sarr (AFCON), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Jefferson Lerma (concussion)

Doubtful: None

EVERTON (vs. Aston Villa)

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Idrissa Gueye (AFCON), Iliman Ndiaye (AFCON), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (thigh), Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified), Michael Keane (suspended), Jack Grealish (suspended)

Doubtful: None

FULHAM (vs. Leeds)

Out: Rodrigo Muniz (thigh), Calvin Bassey (AFCON), Samuel Chukwueze (AFCON), Alex Iwobi (AFCON), Kenny Tete (thigh), Joshua King (knee)

Doubtful: None

LEEDS (vs. Fulham)

Out: Daniel James (thigh), Sebastiaan Bornauw (hip)

Doubtful: Jayden Bogle (calf), Joe Rodon (ankle)

LIVERPOOL (vs. Burnley)

Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Wataru Endo (ankle), Mohamed Salah (AFCON), Alexander Isak (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee)

Doubtful: None

MAN CITY (vs. Man United)

Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Omar Marmoush (AFCON), Oscar Bobb (muscle), John Stones (thigh), Josko Gvardiol (leg), Ruben Dias (hamstring), Savinho (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

MAN UNITED (vs. Man City)

Out: Matthijs de Ligt (back), Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

NEWCASTLE (vs. Wolves)

Out: William Osula (ankle), Anthony Elanga (knock), Emil Krafth (knee), Dan Burn (chest), Fabian Schar (ankle), Valentino Livramento (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (fitness)

Doubtful: Jacob Murphy (hamstring)

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (vs. Arsenal)

Out: Chris Wood (knee), Willy Boly (AFCON), Ibrahim Sangare (AFCON), Ryan Yates (thigh), Oleksandr Zinchenko (ineligible)

Doubtful: John Victor (knee)

SUNDERLAND (vs. Palace)

Out: Habib Diarra (AFCON), Chemsdine Talbi (AFCON), Aji Alese (shoulder)

Doubtful: Brian Brobbey (thigh)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (vs. West Ham)

Out: James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Pape Sarr (AFCON), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Richarlison (thigh)

Doubtful: Lucas Bergvall (unspecified)

WEST HAM (vs. Tottenham)

Out: Lukasz Fabianski (back), El Hadji Malick Diouf (AFCON), Konstantinos Mavropanos (neck)

Doubtful: None

WOLVES (vs. Newcastle)

Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Toti Gomes (hamstring)

Doubtful: None