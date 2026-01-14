Leeds United vs Fulham: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Calum Burrowes | 14 Jan 2026 12:37 , Last updated: 14 Jan 2026 13:12

Fulham travel away for the first time in four matches when they take on Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Farke's side sit just a couple of places above the relegation zone and are still searching for their first league win of the calendar year, while Marco Silva's men arrive unbeaten in 2026.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the top-flight encounter.

What time does Leeds United vs. Fulham kick off?

The match begins at 15:00 (UK time) on Saturday afternoon.

Where is Leeds United vs. Fulham being played?

The Premier League encounter will take place at Leeds' iconic Elland Road, a ground that can hold just under 38,000 fans.

Fulham’s last visit to Elland Road came in 2022, when they claimed a 3-2 victory thanks to a late Willian goal.

How to watch Leeds United vs. Fulham in the UK

TV channels

The game will not be available to watch live in the UK due to the 15:00 blackout rule, which prevents games from being shown live on UK TV between 14:45 and 17:15 on Saturday.

Online streaming

The blackout also means there will be no official live-streaming of the match available in the UK.

Highlights

Unable to watch in the UK, viewers will have to settle for highlights that will be shown on various platforms.

Match of the Day will show extended highlights of all Premier League fixtures from 22:30 on Saturday evening, while shorter highlights will be available shortly after full time via the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Leeds United and Fulham?

Despite being only a couple of places above the relegation zone, there are eight points separating Farke's side and 18th-placed West Ham United.

The hosts will be hoping to extend that gap to 11 points on the weekend and increase their chances of Premier League survival.

Farke's side have lost just once in their last nine in all competitions, but with five stalemates in that time, they will be desperate to turn draws into wins.

As for Fulham, they ended 2025 with successive wins and are yet to lose in 2026.

Their impressive form has lifted them to ninth in the Premier League and secured their place in the next round of the FA Cup, with the Cottagers potentially ending the weekend as high as fifth.

A dramatic late draw at home to Liverpool was followed by a huge win over their West London rivals Chelsea a few days later.

As a result of their form, Fulham head to Elland Road as favourites and will be targeting their 10th league victory of the campaign.