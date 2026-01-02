Leeds lineup vs. Man Utd: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Ethan Ampadu replacement decided

By Ben Knapton | 02 Jan 2026 14:39 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 14:51

Leeds United hotshot Dominic Calvert-Lewin should make a swift return to the starting XI when the Whites face Manchester United at Elland Road in Sunday's Premier League game.

The ex-Everton striker was aiming to score for the seventh game in a row against Liverpool on Thursday, but he was dropped to the bench by Daniel Farke as Leeds held out for a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

The Whites boss explained that he needed to exercise caution over Calvert-Lewin, whose career injury problems are well-documented, but he will surely now be reinstated after coming off the bench in midweek.

Calvert-Lewin could be one of two offensive changes from Farke, who may also replace Lukas Nmecha with Noah Okafor, in a move that would see Brenden Aaronson drop into a deeper central role.

The latter is in line to fill Ethan Ampadu's boots - the Welshman is out of this match due to suspension - and there should also be scope for Ao Tanaka to come in for Ilia Gruev in the centre of the pitch.

Farke does have the option of lining Gruev, Tanaka and Anton Stach alongside each other, but he will surely sense an opportunity to get one over a depleted Man United side, so attack ought to be the best form of defence.

Speaking of the defence, Sebastiaan Bornauw took a knock at Anfield on Thursday and is seemingly a doubt for the Red Devils showdown, so Jayden Bogle may return as a right-sided centre-back.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Perri; Bogle, Bijol, Struijk; Justin, Stach, Aaronson, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

> Click here to see how Man Utd could line up for this game