Man Utd lineup vs. Leeds: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Ruben Amorim changes shape again

By Ben Knapton | 02 Jan 2026 14:51

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim could make another swift system switch for Sunday's Premier League clash with Leeds United at Elland Road.

The Red Devils boss enjoyed success with a four-man defensive line against Newcastle United, but his wing-back system was ineffective in Tuesday's disappointing 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Man Utd are now facing another side likely to line up with three central defenders, but it would be a surprise not to see Amorim deviate away from his 3-4-3 shape in favour of a 4-2-3-1 setup.

Such a system would allow Patrick Dorgu to return to the right wing from left wing-back, as part of an attacking quartet with Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Joshua Zirkzee.

Amorim has confirmed that none of Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount or Kobbie Mainoo will be back from injury just yet, so expect Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte to be retained in midfield for now, unless teenager Jack Fletcher makes an unexpected start.

Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire are also working their way back from their issues, so Ayden Heaven's place in defence can be assumed, likely alongside Lisandro Martinez.

Amorim may wish to rest the latter given his recent return from a serious injury, but deploying 20-year-old Leny Yoro alongside 19-year-old Heaven as the central pairing would be incredibly risky.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Heaven, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Ugarte; Dorgu, Zirkzee, Cunha; Sesko

