Preview: Port Vale vs Barnsley - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 02 Jan 2026 14:46

Port Vale will be looking to pick up back-to-back wins in League One for the first time since September when they host Barnsley on Sunday.

The Valiants currently sit bottom of the league and are nine points from safety, while the visitors are 16th and only two points above the relegation zone.

Match preview

Port Vale sacked manager Darren Moore after they were thrashed 5-0 by Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day and Jamie Smith has been placed in interim charge.

They were beaten 1-0 by third-placed Bradford on Monday, but managed to end their run of 12 league games without a win on Thursday as they beat 10-man Blackpool 5-1.

Tom Bloxham put the Seasiders ahead, but James Husband was sent off late in the first half and Vale dominated the second half as Jayden Stockley, George Byers, Jaheim Headley, Devante Cole and Ronan Curtis all scored.

Smith is hopeful the victory will give Vale a major confidence boost as they have 24 games left to "fight for our lives" in their bid to avoid getting relegated.

© Imago

Barnsley, meanwhile, are without a win in their last four and drew 1-1 with Wigan Athletic on Thursday.

Dara Costelloe gave Wigan an early lead and Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane said he "went ballistic" at his players at half time, describing their first half display as "absolutely awful".

Adam Phillips did score a second half equaliser, but Barnsley were unable to find a winner and club captain Luca Connell was sent off after kicking out at Will Aimson.

The Tykes have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last seven league games and have one of the worst defensive records in the division, with only five clubs conceding more goals than them.

However, Davis Keillor-Dunn has been in impressive form in front of goal and is the joint-top scorer in the league with 11 strikes in 21 games.

Port Vale League One form:

LDLLLW

Port Vale form (all competitions):

WDLLLW

Barnsley League One form:

LWLLLD

Barnsley form (all competitions):

LWLLLD

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Port Vale are expected to continue with the same team that beat Blackpool, with Stockley and Cole set to lead the line once again.

Byers, Shipley and Ryan Croasdale are likely to start in midfield, while Liam Gordon and Funso Ojo remain sidelined with injuries.

Barnsley will be forced into making at least one change with Connell now suspended and Jonathan Bland could replace him in midfield.

Patrick Kelly and Fabio Jalo were both substituted at half time against Wigan and could be replaced by Caylan Vickers and Reyes Cleary for the trip to Vale.

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Amos; Clark, John, Heneghan, Humphreys, Johnson; Croasdale, Byers, Shipley; Stockley, Cole

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Watson, De Gevigney, Shepher, Earl; Phillips, Bland; Cleary, Vickers, McGoldrick; Keillor-Dunn

We say: Port Vale 0-0 Barnsley

Both sides have been struggling for wins recently and we are expecting a cagey match with very little to separate the two teams.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.