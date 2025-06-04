Preview: Estonia vs. Israel - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Friday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Estonia and Israel, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Estonia and Israel square off in Tallinn on Friday looking to build on the positive start they have made to their qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup.

Both nations have accumulated three points from their opening two matches in Group I, albeit still knowing that they can ill-afford dropped points in this encounter if they wish to make a sustained attempt to qualify.

Having avoided relegation from their UEFA Nations League group and remaining in League C, Estonia entered World Cup qualifying with a certain level of optimism.

Collecting four points from a double-header with Azerbaijan proved to be the difference, and they would lead Israel during the early stages of the reverse fixture back in March.

However, Israel bounced back to record a 2-1 victory in Debrecen to take the initiative in Group I when favourites Italy were focused on Nations League matters.

To Estonia's credit, though, they got back to winning ways in a five-goal thriller in Moldova, taking a 2-0 lead by the half-hour mark before eventually closing out a 3-2 victory.

As a result, Jurgen Henn's side go into home games with Israel and Norway with the opportunity to build on that success, even though they will ultimately be viewed as underdogs as they bid to stay in second spot.

From Israel's perspective, Ran Ben Shimon is attempting to guide Israel to their first World Cup appearance since 1970 with a relatively young crop of players.

The aforementioned success over Estonia in March ensured that they started their campaign in style, but that was followed by a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Norway.

Despite being on level terms at one stage, Israel could not withstand the attacking qualities of their opponents, a result that subsequently increases the stakes ahead of this contest.

Nevertheless, having earned a goalless draw in France and overcome Belgium in November, this is a team that is capable of remaining in the conversation for qualification if they are able to get the better of Estonia.

Estonia World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

Estonia form (all competitions):





Israel World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

Israel form (all competitions):

Team News

Estonia will be forced into at least two changes with Kevor Palumets serving a suspension and Rasmus Peetson not being selected in the squad due to injury.

Joseph Saliste could get the nod at right-back, while Markus Poom may come into the engine room as Palumets's replacement.

Meanwhile, Shimon must decide whether to stick with a formation that incorporates some of his attacking players as wing-backs or revert to a back four.

Sean Goldberg's absence may potentially lead to the latter, but Stav Lemkin is an option to be added to the centre of defence.

Liel Abada and Manor Solomon are the attackers in line to play at wing-back if the formation stays the same.



Estonia possible starting lineup:

Igonen; Saliste, Kuusk, Paskotsi, Schjonning-Larsen; Poom, Ainsalu; Yakovlev, Kait, Simyavskiy; Sappinen

Israel possible starting lineup:

Peretz; Abada, Shlomo, Lemkin, Nachmias, Solomon; D.Peretz, E.Peretz, Jaber, Gloukh; Turgeman





We say: Estonia 1-2 Israel

Given the close nature of the opening fixture back in March, we expect more of the same here. Estonia will hope that home advantage works in their favour, yet we are predicting that the visitors will showcase their superior quality to come through by the odd goal in three.





