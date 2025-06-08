Preview: Slovakia vs Israel - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's International Friendlies clash between Slovakia and Israel, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Slovakia welcome Israel for a friendly encounter in a bid to halt their recent slump and build momentum ahead of their World Cup qualifiers campaign.

Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Greece extended the Falcons’s winless streak to three matches, after falling short against Slovenia in a two-legged tie.

Match preview

Francesco Calzona’s men were left to pick up the pieces after their hopes of earning promotion in the UEFA Nations League were dashed in extra time, where Slovenia struck late in the second leg to seal a 1-0 win following a goalless draw in Bratislava.

That loss not only kept Slovakia rooted in League C for the 2026-27 edition but also highlighted the fragility of a side that has struggled to close out big moments when it matters most.

Their recent record at home does offer some comfort with two victories and two draws in their last four games on familiar turf, although the absence of consistency continues to hamper their efforts to build rhythm.

Tuesday’s fixture presents a valuable opportunity to reset the tone ahead of September’s heavyweight clash against Germany, a game that could set the tone for their journey in World Cup qualifying.

Familiarity also adds another layer to the tie, with the Falcons boasting a superior head-to-head record over Israel across six previous meetings, though it was the visitors who had the final say in their last encounter, winning 3-1 back in 2020.

Israel on the other hand head into this game with their tails up, having already played three matches in their World Cup qualifying campaign where they sit second in Group I after picking up six points.

Ran Ben Shimon’s side recorded an assured 3-1 win away to Estonia in their most recent outing, sealing back-to-back victories over the same opponents and steadying the ship after a 4-2 reverse against Norway in their second match.

The momentum they currently carry has roots in their defiant finish to the Nations League, where a miserable campaign ended on a surprising high after beating Belgium despite having managed just one point from their previous five matches.

That triumph came too late to stave off relegation to League B but it breathed new life into their setup and sparked a run of three wins from four, which Israel will look to stretch further when they take on Slovakia on Tuesday.

Team News

Slovakia boss Calzona may be tempted to shuffle his pack following the heavy defeat against Greece but Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is expected to keep his place after starting all three matches so far this year.

David Hancko was the lone bright spark in that outing having netted their only goal, which could earn him a measure of protection amid potential rotations in other areas of the pitch.

Israel emerged unscathed from their last match and Shimon could well stick with the same 4-2-3-1 system that saw them dominate proceedings in Tallinn.

Dan Biton helped himself to a brace in that win, while Mohammad Abu Fani also got in on the act and both are expected to be retained in the starting eleven, along with Tottenham winger Manor Solomon who remains a key outlet down the flank.

Slovakia possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Hanko, Skriniar, Vavro, Satka; Benes, Hrosovsky, Hajovsky; Hrncar, Prekop, Duris

Israel possible starting lineup:

E. Peretz; Revivo, Shlomo, Nachmias, Dasa; Fani, D. Peretz; Solomon, Gloukh, Bitton; Turgeman

We say: Slovakia 1-1 Israel

Slovakia may not be in the best of form, but their solid home record cannot be overlooked and given Israel’s resurgence, a draw appears to be the most likely outcome in this one.

