Preview: Hungary vs. Sweden - prediction, team news, lineups

As both nations prepare for autumn's World Cup Qualifiers, Hungary are set to host Sweden at Puskas Arena for a friendly clash on Friday.

Magyarok will be looking to build some momentum after back-to-back losses, while Blagult will be hoping to make it five wins from their six games this week.

Match preview

Marco Rossi's Hungary have consistently struggled over the past year, and with just two competitive wins in the last 12 months - against Scotland in Euro 2024 and against Bosnia & Herzegovina in the Nations League - they are in need of a reset if they are to make the World Cup.

Back in March, Magyarok were beaten home and away by Turkey 3-1 and 3-0 respectively in their Nations League playoff, though the manager may feel hard done by considering that their opponents scored six goals across the tie from only seven shots on target.

That heavy defeat has left Rossi's side in League B, and with September's qualifiers on the horizon, they have won just one of their last eight matches, a spell that features four losses and three draws.

To make matters worse, this week's hosts have failed to win any of their four most recent clashes at Puskas Arena and have gone almost a full calendar year without victory as the nominal home team, stretching back to June 2024's 3-0 friendly triumph over Israel.

Hungary's first win since October could set the national team on a path to World Cup qualification, and if they can build on it with another against Azerbaijan on June 10, then they will be full of confidence ahead of their trip to Ireland.

Meanwhile, Jon Dahl Tomasson's Sweden are in excellent form having won four of their last five matches, as well as five of their last six competitive fixtures, and they will be expecting another victory this week.

At the tail end of March, Blagult followed up their three consecutive Nations League triumphs - including a 6-0 win over Azerbaijan - with a rare loss against Luxembourg, though the boss will have been pleased to see his team immediately return to winning ways by beating Northern Ireland 5-1 just three days later.

That being said, the visitors may be concerned that they have lost three of their last six on the road ahead of this clash, but fans would point to the fact that they have tasted defeat in just one of their last six competitive matches as the nominal away side.

A seventh win from their nine most recent games would help Sweden to continue their momentum as they look forward to September's qualifiers against Slovenia and Kosovo, and a victory on their travels would be particularly beneficial as they are set to play their first two games of Group B away from home.

Hungary form (all competitions):





Sweden friendly form:

Sweden form (all competitions):

Team News

Looking to move on from their disappointing 6-1 aggregate loss against Turkey, Hungary should start Barnabas Varga up top, supported by Daniel Gazdag and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Defender Attila Fiola is likely to be replaced in Rossi's XI by Atilla Szalai, who will join Marton Dardai and Willi Orban in the backline.

In the centre of the park, Tamas Nikitscher could take Balint Vecsei's place alongside Bence Dardai in midfield, and the duo will be flanked by wing-backs Bendeguz Bolla and Milos Kerkez.

As for Sweden, centre-back Victor Lindelof missed Manchester United's games in Asia due to personal reasons and is set to sit out this clash as well, so expect to see Carl Starfelt start.

Elsewhere, Blagult are without midfielders Lucas Bergvall and Sebastian Nanasi, so Yasin Arai should join Anton Saletros in front of the back three, with Benjamin Nygren and Anthony Elanga starting behind striker Alexander Isak.



Hungary possible starting lineup:

Dibusz; Orban, M Dardai, Szalai; Bolla, B Dardai, Nikitscher, Kerkez; Gazdag, Szoboszlai; Varga

Sweden possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Starfelt, Hien, Gudmundsson; Holm, Ayari, Saletros, Sema; Nygren, Elanga; Isak





We say: Hungary 1-2 Sweden

Hungary have been in poor form over the last 12 months, but they will be focused as they prepare for autumn's World Cup Qualifiers.

On the other hand, Sweden have won four of their last five matches, and they will be confident of securing another on Friday.





