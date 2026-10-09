Hull City lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Mohamed Belloumi tasked with leading attack

Mohamed Belloumi is poised to spearhead Hull City's attacking efforts when they host Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, with the winger currently the only player to have scored more than once for the Tigers this season.

While the Algerian, who netted a brace in a 2-2 draw at Chelsea last month, will look to add to his tally, Sergej Jakirovic can also rely upon Nobel Mendy, Liam Millar, Mohamed-Ali Cho and Semi Ajayi as players who have already found the net during the current campaign.

However, the hosts are dealing with severe selection headaches ahead of the clash, as Charlie Hughes, Tim Iroegbunam, Matt Targett, Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Hidemasa Morita are all doubtful with various groin, ankle, muscle and calf problems.

Those uncertainties compound a growing list of confirmed absentees, with Eliot Matazo currently sidelined due to a long-term knee injury and Ilyas Ansah ruled out with a back issue.

Furthermore, Jakirovic is guaranteed to be without the services of Darko Gyabi and Jack Butland owing to groin and arm injuries, respectively.

Despite those defensive setbacks, Konstantinos Tzolakis is set to retain his place between the sticks behind a robust five-man rearguard consisting of Lewie Coyle, Ajayi, John Egan, Mendy and Ryan Giles.

Further forward, Belloumi should be joined in an industrious midfield unit by Matt Crooks, Regan Slater and Sorba Thomas, leaving Oli McBurnie to lead the line as the solitary centre-forward.

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Tzolakis; Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Mendy, Giles; Belloumi, Crooks, Slater, Thomas; McBurnie

> Click here to see how Everton could line up against Hull City