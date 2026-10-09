Everton lineup vs. Hull City: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as David Moyes waits on Vitaliy Mykolenko

Everton boss David Moyes is sweating over the fitness of Vitaliy Mykolenko ahead of Sunday's trip to the MKM Stadium, although the Ukrainian is being backed to pass a late assessment and start at left-back.

Moyes recently noted that the defender could benefit from the extra day of recovery, which might help his case.

Assuming he is deemed fit, Mykolenko will join Ainsley Maitland-Niles, James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite in a settled rearguard tasked with shielding goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

While Moyes's men boast no confirmed absentees for this weekend, the Scottish tactician is also waiting to evaluate Merlin Rohl and Christian Norgaard before finalising his travelling party.

In the centre of the park, James Garner and Harrison Armstrong are expected to form a robust midfield partnership to anchor the engine room.

They will provide a solid platform for an adventurous creative trio comprising Brennan Johnson, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jack Grealish to operate directly behind the main striker.

Leading the line will be Thierno Barry, who remains the only Toffees player to have scored more than once after five matchdays with two goals, while Tarkowski, Dewsbury-Hall, Tyrique George and summer arrival Maitland-Niles have also found the net this term, with Tarkowski additionally registering an assist for the Merseyside club.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Armstrong; Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

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