Jadon Sancho receives Getafe offer as former Manchester United winger faces salary obstacle

Former Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has reportedly received a formal contract offer from Getafe, but the Spanish club face a significant financial obstacle as they attempt to bring the £73m signing to La Liga.

Sancho has been without a club since his Manchester United contract expired at the end of June, bringing an unsuccessful five-year association with the Red Devils to a close.

The 26-year-old officially left Old Trafford on a free transfer after arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, and has spent almost four months searching for a new team after failing to secure a permanent move during the summer transfer window.

However, an unexpected opportunity has emerged in Spain, where Getafe are hoping to add another high-profile free agent to their squad following the recent arrival of former Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal.

According to Sky Germany journalist Patrick Berger, Getafe have submitted an official contract proposal to Sancho, who is currently discussing the offer with his representatives.

Negotiations are ongoing, although the England international has yet to make a final decision on his future.

Despite the absence of a transfer fee, completing the deal could prove considerably more complicated than Getafe's initial approach suggests.

Why Getafe face major financial obstacle in Jadon Sancho pursuit

Getafe manager Jose Bordalas has been vocal about his team's shortage of natural wide players, making Sancho an attractive option despite his struggles in recent seasons.

The former Dortmund star can operate on either flank and possesses the dribbling ability that Bordalas believes could improve his attacking options.

However, Mundo Deportivo reports that Sancho's salary expectations, estimated at approximately €4m (£3.5m) annually, represent the biggest obstacle to an agreement.

That figure would be difficult for Getafe to accommodate under La Liga's financial regulations, with the Madrid-based club already operating close to their permitted squad-cost limit.

One potential solution could involve creating additional salary-cap space through the long-term injury situation of winger Juanmi, although there is no guarantee that such a measure would be sufficient.

Getafe have already demonstrated their willingness to find creative solutions to registration problems during their pursuit of Carvajal.

The 34-year-old defender completed his move earlier this week after club president Angel Torres provided a personal financial guarantee linked to future revenues, enabling Getafe to satisfy La Liga's requirements.

According to El País, the arrangement allowed Carvajal's registration to proceed despite an initial disagreement over the salary valuation applied under the competition's economic controls.

Getafe could explore similar financial flexibility for Sancho, but the different circumstances surrounding his potential contract make any comparison uncertain.

The club must therefore establish whether it can afford the former United winger before turning its interest into a completed signing.

© Iconsport / Marca

Could Sancho follow Mason Greenwood's path after Manchester United exit?

Sancho's potential arrival would also revive memories of another former Manchester United attacker who attempted to rebuild his career at Getafe.

Mason Greenwood joined the Spanish club on loan in September 2023 after a lengthy absence from competitive football following criminal allegations against him. The charges had been discontinued earlier that year.

The English forward subsequently impressed during the 2023-24 campaign, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists in 36 appearances before securing a permanent move to Marseille.

Getafe are reportedly hoping that their previous experience of helping a former United player regain his form could strengthen their case when negotiating with Sancho.

The circumstances surrounding the two players' departures from Old Trafford are substantially different, but both arrived at a crossroads after failing to establish a long-term future with the Premier League club.

Sancho's difficulties have been particularly striking given the expectations surrounding his £73m transfer from Dortmund.

Having established himself as one of Europe's most exciting young attackers in Germany, he struggled to reproduce that form consistently at United.

Subsequent loan spells with Dortmund, Chelsea and Aston Villa failed to produce a permanent resolution to his future, leaving him without a club following the expiry of his contract.

Sancho's search for a new club has continued into the autumn, with a return to Dortmund among the possibilities to have already fallen away.

His most recent competitive appearances came during last season's loan at Villa, where he scored once in 39 appearances as Unai Emery's side enjoyed European success.

Sancho has since continued training privately while considering his options, with a move abroad understood to appeal to the former England international.

Getafe, currently 14th in La Liga and competing in the Conference League, could offer him regular football and an opportunity to establish himself in a new championship.

For Bordalas, however, the challenge is immediate: Getafe have made their move, but must now find a financial arrangement that works for both the player and La Liga.

Until that obstacle is resolved, Sancho's long-awaited return to competitive football remains uncertain.