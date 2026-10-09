Barcelona injury news: Frenkie de Jong, Joan Garcia updates given as Hansi Flick reveals Gabriel Jesus plan

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has revealed that Frenkie de Jong is in line to make his return from injury in the La Liga clash with Real Betis on October 17.

De Jong is yet to play this season due to a knee injury, but the Netherlands international has returned to training, and there had been suggestions that he could be in the squad for Barcelona's league fixture with Getafe on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has been ruled out of this weekend's clash, and next week's Champions League clash against Galatasaray, but the midfielder could return against Real Betis on October 17.

“Our plan is for him to play in the next match against Betis. He’s not in pain and can do everything, but he needs more time and we’re going to give it to him," Flick told reporters on Friday.

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Barcelona's De Jong is closing in on a return to action

De Jong will be like a new signing for a Barcelona team that have been victorious in their opening eight matches of the 2026-27 campaign.

Barcelona are also set to be boosted by the return of number one goalkeeper Joan Garcia this weekend; the Spaniard missed the team's last match against Sevilla due to a knee injury, but he is set to be available for selection against Getafe.

"From what we saw today, Joan is in great shape and I think he’ll be able to start," said Flick.

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Gabriel Jesus is line to start for Barcelona against Getafe

The Barcelona head coach also revealed that Gabriel Jesus is in line to start through the middle, as Raphinha is out of the next two matches.

The Catalan outfit are being cautious when it comes to Raphinha's fitness, with the Brazilian suffering a thigh issue while on international duty.

"The idea is for him to start tomorrow. He’s improved a lot and fits our style. He’s doing very well, he’s ready," Flick said when asked about Gabriel Jesus.

The summer arrival from Arsenal has scored twice in four appearances for the La Liga champions at the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

As well as Raphinha and De Jong, Barcelona will be missing Roony Bardghji (knee) and Andreas Christensen (thigh) against Getafe this weekend.