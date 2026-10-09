La Liga Gameweek 8
Barcelona
Oct 10, 2026 5.30pm
Spotify Camp Nou
Getafe

Team News: Barcelona vs. Getafe injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Barcelona vs. Getafe injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Getafe on Saturday.

The Catalan outfit are top of the La Liga table on 21 points, while Getafe are 11th in the division on eight points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

BARCELONA VS. GETAFE

BARCELONA

Out: Frenkie de Jong (knee), Roony Bardghji (knee), Andreas Christensen (thigh), Raphinha (thigh)

Doubtful: Joan Garcia (knee), Eric Garcia (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Fermin, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, G Jesus, Gordon

GETAFE

Out: Juanmi (muscle), Christantus Uche (knee)

Doubtful: Abdel Abqar (muscle), Kiko Femenia (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Soria; Garcia, Djene, Romero, Mojica; Martin, Terrats, Gudelj, Francho, Satriano; Unal

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