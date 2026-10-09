Team News: Barcelona vs. Getafe injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Getafe on Saturday.

The Catalan outfit are top of the La Liga table on 21 points, while Getafe are 11th in the division on eight points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

BARCELONA

Out: Frenkie de Jong (knee), Roony Bardghji (knee), Andreas Christensen (thigh), Raphinha (thigh)

Doubtful: Joan Garcia (knee), Eric Garcia (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Fermin, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, G Jesus, Gordon

GETAFE

Out: Juanmi (muscle), Christantus Uche (knee)

Doubtful: Abdel Abqar (muscle), Kiko Femenia (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Soria; Garcia, Djene, Romero, Mojica; Martin, Terrats, Gudelj, Francho, Satriano; Unal