Preview: Barcelona vs Getafe - prediction, team news, lineups

Barcelona will be aiming to make it nine straight wins in all competitions when they resume their La Liga campaign at home to Getafe on Saturday.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table on 21 points, while Getafe occupy 11th, boasting eight points from their opening seven matches of the 2026-27 season.

Match preview

Barcelona have not missed a step this season - it has almost been note perfect from the Catalan outfit, who once again look the team to beat in La Liga this term, while they should also be very much in the argument when it comes to the Champions League.

Flick's side have a record of seven wins from their seven league games this season, scoring 31 times and conceding seven, and they sit at the top of the La Liga table on 21 points, five clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid and already six ahead of fourth-placed Real Madrid.

Barcelona entered the September/October international break off the back of a 3-1 success over Sevilla, and they won five times in September, including a 5-1 victory over Dutch side Feyenoord in their Champions League league stage opener.

The Catalan side will be back in European action next week, heading to Turkey to tackle Galatasaray, before facing Real Betis in the league and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League ahead of El Clasico at home to Real Madrid in Spain's top flight.

Barcelona have won 32 and have lost just four of their previous 46 matches against Getafe in all competitions, and it was 3-0 to Flick's team in the corresponding match last term.

© Imago / PGS Photo Agency

Getafe have not managed to beat Barcelona since October 2020, while they have never overcome the Catalan side away from home, so history could be created on Saturday.

The visitors have a record of two wins, two draws and three defeats from their seven league matches this season, with eight points leaving them in 11th spot in the division.

Finding the back of the net has been a problem for the Deep Blue Ones this season, scoring only four times, but they have been relatively strong defensively, conceding the same number as Barcelona in Spain's top flight (seven).

Jose Bordalas's side entered the September/October international break off the back of a 1-0 win over Malaga, which was their first success since August 23.

Getafe finished seventh in Spain's top flight last season, and they are playing in the Conference League this term, with the league stage beginning next week.

Barcelona La Liga form:

Barcelona form (all competitions):

Getafe La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Barcelona head coach Flick has a big decision to make when it comes to Raphinha, who suffered a thigh injury while representing Brazil during the international break.

Raphinha has avoided a serious issue and is expected to be in the squad, but it would not be a surprise to see the forward start on the bench to avoid any unnecessary risk.

As a result, there could be a spot in the false nine for Dani Olmo.

Roony Bardghji (knee) and Andreas Christensen (thigh) are both out, but Joan Garcia and Eric Garcia should be declared fit to take to the field for the first whistle.

As for Getafe, Juanmi (muscle) and Christantus Uche (knee) are out of the match, while Abdel Abqar (muscle) and Kiko Femenia (hamstring) face late fitness tests.

Mario Martin was absent against Malaga before the international break through suspension, but the midfielder is now available and should return to the starting side.

Enes Unal has scored three times this season and is once again expected to feature in the final third of the field for the capital outfit.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Fermin, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Gordon

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Garcia, Djene, Romero, Mojica; Martin, Terrats, Gudelj, Francho, Satriano; Unal

We say: Barcelona 3-0 Getafe

Barcelona are a difficult team to back against at the moment given their quality; Getafe have struggled for goals this season, and we are expecting Flick's team to continue their winning run.

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