Man Utd, Chelsea make Frenkie de Jong transfer 'decision' amid 'consistency' concerns

Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly cooled their interest in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The 29-year-old is supposedly a possible New Year arrival at Stamford Bridge, where Xabi Alonso's side are targeting engine-room improvements after failing to sign Lamine Camara from Monaco.

De Jong has not featured in a competitive match since suffering knee ligament damage during a World Cup clash against Morocco for the Netherlands on June 30, meaning that the former Ajax man missed the entirety of Barca's pre-season.

However, the 70-time international recently returned to first-team training and is eyeing up a spot in the Catalan club's matchday squad for the away clash at Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday.

To say that Barca have struggled in the absence of the Dutchman would be a barefaced lie, with Flick's troops marching to 10 consecutive wins at the beginning of a campaign which those of a Camp Nou persuasion are praying concludes in Champions League glory.

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Man Utd, Chelsea 'cool' De Jong interest over 'consistency' concerns

According to Spanish publication SPORT, Premier League clubs Manchester United and Chelsea have taken a step back in their respective pursuits of Barcelona midfielder De Jong ahead of the January window.

The report claims that the Red Devils and the Blues are concerned by the 29-year-old's long list of injury problems, with the latest keeping him sidelined for the opening months of the current campaign.

It is understood that there are worries over whether De Jong would be able to churn out consistent minutes in the hustle and bustle of the Premier League, which is widely considered the most competitive division in world football.

With the Dutchman's current contract at Camp Nou expiring in the summer of 2029, Barcelona are in no rush to part ways with the player, who is on the verge of a return from his knee-related setback.

Whilst transfer speculation continues to develop, De Jong is supposedly fully focused on getting up to speed and challenging Rodri, Pedri and Gavi for a regular spot in Barca's midfield.

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Man Utd, Chelsea have understandable reservations

Since his switch from Ajax to Barcelona during the summer of 2019, De Jong has spent plenty of time on the treatment table, which should serve as a warning to any potential Premier League suitors.

The English top flight has become increasingly physical in recent years, meaning that players need to be robust enough to deal with the shift in style, as well as the well-documented fixture congestion.

All the signs point towards De Jong struggling in that aspect if a move to Manchester United or Chelsea materialised in the near future, however, his pure ability could prove too tempting to ignore.