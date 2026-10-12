Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso's Blues target 'complicated' deal to sign £50m-rated Enzo Fernandez replacement

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to launch an ambitious mid-season approach for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong following the summer departure of Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City in a record-equalling £125m deal.

The Blues could not replace the Argentina international in the previous window as a move for Monaco's Lamine Camara fell through at the 11th hour.

The Premier League outfit are now believed to have identified the 29-year-old Dutch international as a primary target to reinforce their engine room ahead of the January transfer window.

However, Football Insider reports that the West London outfit hierarchy will need to submit a lucrative proposal exceeding £50m to seriously tempt the Catalan giants into authorising a permanent sale.

De Jong to Chelsea: Injury return 'complicates' potential transfer

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Reaching an agreement will be a major challenge for Chelsea, with Barcelona facing pressing demands at home.

De Jong has been out of action since suffering a knee ligament injury during the World Cup, but is now stepping up his rehabilitation.

The Blaugrana are hopeful he will soon return to full fitness and are counting on his experience as they chase silverware on several fronts.

The La Liga champions have little financial incentive to sell the experienced midfielder, whose contract runs until the summer of 2029.

Who are Chelsea's current midfield options?

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Moises Caicedo's return from injury was timely for the Blues, who secured a 5-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, scoring twice in the game's opening five minutes.

The Ecuador international starred alongside Jordan Henderson in the middle of the park, but the 36-year-old is unlikely to play every week for Alonso's team.

Romeo Lavia and Valentin Barco make up the rest of Chelsea's natural midfield options, with club captain Reece James capable of playing to a high standard in that area of the pitch.

However, there remains a strong sense that the Blues need a long-term partner for Caicedo, prompting urgency in the situation.