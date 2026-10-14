La Liga Gameweek 9
Betis
Oct 17, 2026 5.30pm
Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla
Barcelona

Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Real Betis: Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong latest

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Raphinha, De Jong updates: Barcelona injury, suspension list vs. Real Betis
© Imago / Photo Players Images

Barcelona will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Real Betis on Saturday.

The Catalan giants have posted eight straight wins in Spain's top flight, which has left them top of the La Liga table on 24 points, six points ahead of fourth-placed Real Madrid.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Real Betis, who are third in the division on 19 points.

Frenkie de Jong

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: October 17 (vs. Real Betis)

De Jong is back in training, having recovered from a serious knee injury, and the midfielder is set to make his return to the squad against Real Betis.

Roony Bardghji

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Bardghji was expected to leave Barcelona on loan during the summer transfer window before the news broke that he had suffered a torn ACL, which will sideline him for a significant period.

Raphinha

© Imago / SOPA Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: October 17 (vs. Real Betis)

Raphinha suffered a thigh injury while representing Brazil during the international break, and the attacker has missed the team's last two matches, but he is set to return vs. Real Betis.

Andreas Christensen

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: October 31 (vs. Alaves)

Christensen remains unavailable for selection due to a thigh injury, but the defender could potentially return to the squad before the end of the month.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players banned for this match.

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