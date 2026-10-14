Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Real Betis: Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong latest

Barcelona will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Real Betis on Saturday.
The Catalan giants have posted eight straight wins in Spain's top flight, which has left them top of the La Liga table on 24 points, six points ahead of fourth-placed Real Madrid.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Real Betis, who are third in the division on 19 points.
Frenkie de Jong
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: October 17 (vs. Real Betis)
De Jong is back in training, having recovered from a serious knee injury, and the midfielder is set to make his return to the squad against Real Betis.
Roony Bardghji
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Bardghji was expected to leave Barcelona on loan during the summer transfer window before the news broke that he had suffered a torn ACL, which will sideline him for a significant period.
Raphinha
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: October 17 (vs. Real Betis)
Raphinha suffered a thigh injury while representing Brazil during the international break, and the attacker has missed the team's last two matches, but he is set to return vs. Real Betis.
Andreas Christensen
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: October 31 (vs. Alaves)
Christensen remains unavailable for selection due to a thigh injury, but the defender could potentially return to the squad before the end of the month.
BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST
Barcelona have no players banned for this match.