Barcelona: ‘I hope I am wrong’ - Former player reveals what Flick lacks to win the Champions League

Barcelona have made a perfect start to the season under Hansi Flick, winning all 10 games played so far. However, not even the 4-1 thrashing of Galatasaray in Turkey removed the doubts of Abelardo Fernandez about the Catalans’ chances of winning the Champions League.

Speaking on the programme Radioestadio Noche on the radio station Onda Cero, the former Spanish player, who played for Barcelona between 1994 and 2002, said the German manager needs a ‘high-level’ centre-back to challenge Europe’s giants.

Fernandez used Galatasaray themselves as an example: they opened the scoring on the counter-attack and appeared to make it 2-0, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

‘I think that, to aspire to win the Champions League, Barcelona need a high-level centre-back. I believe that... I hope I am wrong’ - began the 56-year-old former defender.

© Iconsport / Seskimphoto

Fernandez doubts Barcelona’s defence is good enough

Fernandez acknowledged that Barcelona could end an 11-year wait for a Champions League title with the squad at their disposal, but he was concerned about when Flick has to put together a strategy so his players can neutralise attacking powerhouses such as PSG and Bayern Munich.

‘In the end, you are going to have to win defensive duels with Kvaratskhelia, Harry Kane... I think Barcelona, in defence, still lack high-level players to be able to aspire to win the Champions League, which they can win, but I think something is still missing’ - the former defender concluded.

Since the German’s arrival, Barcelona have played high-intensity football that has produced several clear chances in the final third.

In 2026-27, Barcelona have already scored 43 goals (an average of more than four per game). On the other hand, the defensive phase has been a point of concern for the manager.

© Iconsport / Bagu Blanco / Pressinphoto

Barcelona search for centre-backs in the transfer market

Barcelona have already conceded nine goals and have ‘only’ four clean sheets. In Flick’s philosophy, marking starts with the pressure of the forwards, whose high defensive lines serve to force the opponent into error. But when opponents get past this blitz, there are spaces to exploit behind the defenders in quick transitions.

Therefore, Barcelona’s back line is heavily tested on counter-attacks, and individual errors tend to generate (at least) one dangerous shot. Since the departure of Inigo Martinez to Al-Nassr at the end of 2024-25, Barcelona have been looking for centre-backs in the market, but have not yet signed any reinforcement capable of filling the gap left by the 35-year-old Spaniard.

Since then, Barcelona have relied on La Masia, to the extent that gems such as Pau Cubarsi and Gerard Martin have established themselves in the starting line-up despite their youth. The versatility of Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia is also valued by Flick, because they can play in central defence or as full-backs.

Even so, Barcelona are alert to potential deals when the transfer window reopens in January. Several names have been speculated at Camp Nou, but no talks are advanced at the moment.

While sporting director Deco works behind the scenes on new signings, Barcelona face their first major Champions League challenge against Luis Enrique’s PSG on Tuesday 20 October at 8pm UK time at the Parc des Princes.