Saturday's La Liga predictions including Barcelona vs. Getafe, Real Madrid vs. Villarreal

Today's La Liga predictions include Barcelona's clash with Getafe at Camp Nou, and a contest between Real Madrid and Villarreal at Bernabeu.

© Imago

Athletic Bilbao will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they head to Vallecas Stadium on Saturday afternoon to tackle Rayo Vallecano.

The Basque outfit are currently 10th in the La Liga table, picking up eight points from six matches, while Rayo occupy 12th, also on eight points, but they have played a game more.

We say: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

It was 1-1 when the two teams locked horns in the corresponding match last season, and we can see the same scoreline occurring this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for Rayo Vallecano vs. Athletic Bilbao, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to make it four straight wins in all competitions when they resume their La Liga campaign away to Alaves on Saturday afternoon.

Diego Simeone's side are currently second in the La Liga table, five points behind league leaders Barcelona, while Alaves are sixth in the division, boasting 11 points from seven matches.

We say: Alaves 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Alaves deserve a lot of respect for their overall performance level this season, but Atletico are on a roll at the moment, and we are expecting the Red and Whites to pick up all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Alaves vs. Atletico Madrid, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / ANP

Barcelona will be aiming to make it nine straight wins in all competitions when they resume their La Liga campaign at home to Getafe on Saturday.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table on 21 points, while Getafe occupy 11th, boasting eight points from their opening seven matches of the 2026-27 season.

We say: Barcelona 3-0 Getafe

Barcelona are a difficult team to back against at the moment given their quality; Getafe have struggled for goals this season, and we are expecting Flick's team to continue their winning run.

> Click here to read our full preview for Barcelona vs. Getafe, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they resume their campaign at home to Villarreal on Saturday evening.

Los Blancos are currently fourth in the La Liga table, boasting 15 points from their opening seven matches of the season, while Villarreal are ninth in the division on eight points.

We say: Real Madrid 3-1 Villarreal

Villarreal are capable of making this a tough match for Real Madrid, and we are expecting the visitors to score, but Los Blancos should be able to navigate their way to all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Madrid vs. Villarreal, including team news and predicted lineups