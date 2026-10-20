Preview: Getafe vs Lugano - prediction, team news, lineups

Getafe will continue their 2026-27 Conference League league stage campaign at home to Swiss outfit Lugano on Thursday evening.

The Liga outfit opened their league stage with a 1-1 draw against Univ. Craiova, while Lugano started with a 3-2 home success over Red Star.

Match preview

Getafe finished seventh in Spain's top flight last season, which saw them qualify for the Conference League playoff round, and they then overcame Partizan over two legs to secure a spot in the league stage of the European competition.

The Deep Blue Ones drew 1-1 with Univ. Craiova in their opening match of the league stage, and they then drew 1-1 with Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Monday evening, with the result leaving them in 14th spot in Spain's top flight.

Getafe have not played in Europe since the 2019-20 campaign, when they reached the last-16 stage of the Europa League, losing to Inter Milan, but this is their first-ever campaign in the Conference League, so history has been created this season.

Jose Bordalas' side will also take on Brighton & Hove Albion, Iberia 1999, Inter Escaldes and Ajax in the league stage of the 2026-27 Conference League.

Getafe are down in 15th spot in the Conference League table, while Lugano are in eighth, having triumphed in their opening match of the league stage.

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Lugano will bring a five-game winning run into this match, including a 4-0 victory over Pully in the Swiss Cup on Sunday.

Mattia Croci-Torti's side posted a 3-2 success over Red Star in their opening match of the league stage of the Conference League, but their journey in the qualification rounds of this season's tournament actually started on July 23.

Lugano played in the Conference League in 2024-25, reaching the last-16 stage of the tournament before being knocked out by Celje.

The Swiss team will also take on Kauno Zalgiris, Jablonec, Copenhagen and St. Truiden in the league stage of the Conference League, and another victory on Thursday would certainly hand them confidence for the games ahead.

Getafe Conference League form:

Getafe form (all competitions):

Lugano Conference League form:

Lugano form (all competitions):

Team News

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Getafe will again be without the services of Orel Mangala, Juanmi, Zaid Romero, Ivan Azon and Christantus Uche through injury on Thursday night.

Dani Carvajal is also unavailable for selection, with the recent arrival not registered to play in the league stage of the Conference League.

Borja Mayoral started through the middle in the team's last European fixture, and the 29-year-old is once again expected to feature in the first XI.

As for Lugano, Claudio Cassano is out of the match through injury, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape for the European fixture.

Daniel Dos Santos has been in strong form this season, scoring eight goals in 18 appearances, and the 23-year-old will be a notable starter on Thursday.

There is also set to be a spot in the final third of the field for Albian Ajeti, who has three goals in eight matches for the club during the 2026-27 campaign.

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Garcia, Djene, Valou, Davinchi; Gudelj, Francho; Terrats, Martin, Satriano; Mayoral

Lugano possible starting lineup:

Von Ballmoos; Papadopoulos, Mai, Delcroix; Karimov, Bislimi, Grgic, Cimignani; Steffen, Ajeti, Dos Santos

We say: Getafe 1-1 Lugano

Home advantage could be key on Thursday, but Lugano are in strong form, and we are expecting the visitors to be good enough for a share of the spoils in this contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.