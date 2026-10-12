Champions League Gameweek 2
Galatasaray
Oct 13, 2026 8.00pm
Rams Park
Barcelona

Team News: Galatasaray vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs before Champions League clash

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Galatasaray vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / AFLOSPORT

In what is expected to be one of the most entertaining games on Champions League matchday two, Galatasaray welcome free-scoring Barcelona to RAMS Park, hoping to stun the visitors.

The Turkish champions took the lead against Sporting CP in their European opener but conceded three times to lose 3-1, while the Spanish giants thrashed Feyenoord 5-1 on the opening day, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

GALATASARAY vs. BARCELONA

GALATASARAY

Out: None

Doubtful: Wilfried Singo (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Cakir; Gul, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Sara, Akgun; Sane, Yilmaz, Leao

BARCELONA

Out: Raphinha (thigh), Andreas Christensen (thigh), Roony Bardghji (cruciate ligament injury)

Doubtful: Frenkie de Jong (meniscus) 

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Cancelo; Pedri, Rodri, Olmo; Yamal, Jesus, Gordon

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

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