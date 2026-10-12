Team News: Galatasaray vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs before Champions League clash

In what is expected to be one of the most entertaining games on Champions League matchday two, Galatasaray welcome free-scoring Barcelona to RAMS Park, hoping to stun the visitors.

The Turkish champions took the lead against Sporting CP in their European opener but conceded three times to lose 3-1, while the Spanish giants thrashed Feyenoord 5-1 on the opening day, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

GALATASARAY

Out: None

Doubtful: Wilfried Singo (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Cakir; Gul, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Sara, Akgun; Sane, Yilmaz, Leao

BARCELONA

Out: Raphinha (thigh), Andreas Christensen (thigh), Roony Bardghji (cruciate ligament injury)

Doubtful: Frenkie de Jong (meniscus)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Cancelo; Pedri, Rodri, Olmo; Yamal, Jesus, Gordon

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.