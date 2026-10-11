Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Galatasaray: Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Frenkie de Jong latest

Barcelona will be looking to continue their strong start to the 2026-27 campaign when they travel to Turkey to face Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Hansi Flick's side were off to a flying start in the UCL, thrashing Feyenoord 5-1 with Raphinha scoring a brace.

The Catalan giants recorded another win in their latest La Liga encounter, putting three past Getafe in a 3-0 victory to maintain their perfect start to the season, making it nine wins from nine games across all competitions.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Barcelona's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown with Galatasaray, who suffered a 3-1 defeat to Sporting Lisbon on matchday one.

Raphinha

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: October 17 (vs. Girona, subject to fitness)

Raphinha sustained a thigh problem while representing Brazil during the international break, prompting Barcelona to take a cautious approach to his recovery.

Flick confirmed that the forward would miss the La Liga meeting with Getafe and the Champions League trip to Galatasaray, although the problem is not considered serious.

The Barcelona boss is keen to avoid aggravating the issue, particularly given the Brazilian's previous injury problems.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Late October 2026

Christensen remains unavailable due to a thigh injury that has kept him out of action in recent weeks.

The Denmark international is not expected to return in time for the trip to Istanbul, with his recovery currently pointing towards a comeback later in October.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Cruciate ligament

Possible return date: Late February 2027

Bardghji is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

The young forward is not expected to return until 2027, meaning he will miss Barcelona's visit to Galatasaray and a significant portion of the campaign.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Status: Doubtful Type of injury: Knee (meniscus) Possible return date: October 2026, date to be confirmed De Jong is working towards a return after being sidelined with a knee problem, with the midfielder having resumed training. However, his availability for the trip to Turkey remains uncertain as he awaits clearance to return to competitive action. Barcelona will assess his condition before deciding whether he can feature against Galatasaray.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for this match.