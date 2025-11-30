Team News: Fulham vs. Manchester City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs before Premier League clash

By Aishat Akanni | 30 Nov 2025 06:33 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 19:30

Fulham will be aiming to secure a third successive Premier League victory when they welcome Manchester City to Craven Cottage on Tuesday evening.

Marco Silva’s side claimed an impressive 2-1 win away at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, while Manchester City bounced back from consecutive defeats with an unconvincing 3-2 victory over Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs ahead of the midweek fixture.

FULHAM

Out: Rodrigo Muniz (hamstring), Antonee Robinson (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, King, Chukwueze; Jimenez

MANCHESTER CITY

Out: Rodri (hamstring), Mateo Kovacic (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; O'Reilly, Gvardiol, Dias, Nunes; Silva, Gonzalez, Cherki; Doku, Haaland, Foden