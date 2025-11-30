Premier League Gameweek 14
Fulham
Dec 2, 2025 7.30pm
Man City

Team News: Fulham vs. Manchester City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs before Premier League clash

By | , Last updated:

Fulham vs. Manchester City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Fulham will be aiming to secure a third successive Premier League victory when they welcome Manchester City to Craven Cottage on Tuesday evening.

Marco Silva’s side claimed an impressive 2-1 win away at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, while Manchester City bounced back from consecutive defeats with an unconvincing 3-2 victory over Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium. 

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs ahead of the midweek fixture.

FULHAM VS. MAN CITY

FULHAM 

Out: Rodrigo Muniz (hamstring), Antonee Robinson (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, King, Chukwueze; Jimenez

MANCHESTER CITY

Out: Rodri (hamstring), Mateo Kovacic (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; O'Reilly, Gvardiol, Dias, Nunes; Silva, Gonzalez, Cherki; Doku, Haaland, Foden

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Fulham related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe