Team News: Fulham vs. Manchester City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs before Premier League clash

Fulham will be aiming to secure a third successive Premier League victory when they welcome Manchester City to Craven Cottage on Tuesday evening.
Marco Silva’s side claimed an impressive 2-1 win away at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, while Manchester City bounced back from consecutive defeats with an unconvincing 3-2 victory over Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs ahead of the midweek fixture.
FULHAM VS. MAN CITY
FULHAM
Out: Rodrigo Muniz (hamstring), Antonee Robinson (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, King, Chukwueze; Jimenez
MANCHESTER CITY
Out: Rodri (hamstring), Mateo Kovacic (ankle)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; O'Reilly, Gvardiol, Dias, Nunes; Silva, Gonzalez, Cherki; Doku, Haaland, Foden