France lineup vs. Belgium: Predicted XI for UEFA Nations League clash as Zinedine Zidane faces Dayot Upamecano replacement decision

Zinedine Zidane faces the challenge of replacing Dayot Upamecano for France's UEFA Nations League clash with Belgium, who is suspended for one match after picking up a second yellow card late in the game against Italy.

With the pair having previously partnered together in the reverse fixture, Chelsea defender Maxence Lacroix could replace Upamecano to partner Jeremy Jacquet.

Kalulu and Adrien Truffert are likely to flank Jacquet and Lacroix in a back four that will need to protect first-choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

At the other end, Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of the squad due to a knee injury sustained during the narrow 1-0 victory over Turkiye in the opening match.

However, Zidane still has a wealth of match-winning talent at his disposal, one of whom is Michael Olise, who scored a spectacular free-kick against the Azzurri for his second Nations League strike.

Ousmane Dembele will lead the impressive lineup of attacking options available, with the Paris Saint-Germain winger set to spearhead the attack, backed up by alternatives like Bradley Barcola and Maghnes Akliouche.

Dembele is expected to be supported in attack by Olise and the dynamic Desire Doue, who will aim to create chaos on the opposite flank.

In midfield, Rayan Cherki could be given a creative role alongside Lucas Da Cunha and Eduardo Camavinga, forming the trio designed to seize control of possession against the Belgians.

France possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Kalulu, Jacquet, Lacroix, Truffert; Cherki, Da Cunha, Camavinga; Olise, Dembele, Doue