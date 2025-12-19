Preview: Feyenoord vs FC Twente - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 19 Dec 2025 21:29

Second-placed Feyenoord welcome seventh-placed FC Twente to De Kuip on Sunday, as two sides with contrasting momentum collide in the Eredivisie.

The hosts are under mounting pressure to arrest a worrying slide in form against a Twente side enjoying an extended unbeaten run and harbouring European ambitions.

Match preview

Feyenoord arrive on the back of a bruising midweek cup upset, having suffered a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Heerenveen that prompted angry post-match scenes involving supporters and head coach Robin van Persie.

That loss compounded a torrid run for De Stadionclub, who have now lost their last three matches in all competitions, including a chastening 2-0 defeat to Ajax in De Klassieker last weekend.

Despite sitting second in the Eredivisie, the Rotterdam giants find themselves nine points adrift of leaders PSV Eindhoven, with a solitary European win and six defeats (in Europe) highlighting a season of stagnation both domestically and continentally.

Having lost seven of their last nine games in all competitions, Van Persie’s side are desperate for a response as the slow-moving rebuild at De Kuip continues to test patience.

© Iconsport / Iconsport

FC Twente, meanwhile, travel to Rotterdam unbeaten in eight matches in all competitions, a run stretching back to the end of October and featuring four wins and four draws.

John van den Brom’s men retain realistic hopes of European qualification and will look to maintain their momentum following a midweek cup rout.

That confidence was boosted by a 6-3 demolition of third-tier Spakenburg, Twente’s highest-scoring performance of the season, with Ricky van Wolfswinkel, Daan Rots and Kristian Hlynsson providing much of their attacking threat.

While Feyenoord have won the last two meetings between the sides, Twente had previously gone unbeaten in nine of 10 clashes with De club aan de Maas – an unfavourable proposition for Van Persie, given the current expectations of him and his players.

Feyenoord Eredivisie form:

WLLWWL

Feyenoord form (all competitions):

LWWLLL

FC Twente Eredivisie form:

DDDWDW

FC Twente form (all competitions):

DDWDWW

Team News

Van Persie will be unable to call upon three senior players who have been released for international duty ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, which gets underway on Sunday, December 21.

Forwards Gaoussou Diarra and Anis Hadj Moussa have linked up with Mali and Algeria, respectively, while midfielder Oussama Targhalline has joined the Morocco squad, with the trio having contributed seven goals and five assists across all competitions this term.

Injury problems continue to mount for the hosts, as Sem Steijn remains sidelined with a hamstring complaint, and both Malcolm Jeng and Gernot Trauner are absent due to Achilles issues.

Givairo Read is also ruled out with a hamstring injury, Thomas Beelen is still recovering from a broken leg, Jakub Moder is unavailable because of a back problem, and Shiloh’t Zand remains sidelined with an unspecified issue.

Van den Brom has also been hamstrung by AFCON call-ups, with the midfielder Ramiz Zerrouki joining up with the Algeria squad.

Twente's fitness concerns include Taylor Booth, Max Bruns and Naci Unuvar, who are all unavailable as they continue to recover from muscle injuries.

Daouda Weidmann remains out with a thigh issue that has kept him sidelined since September, while Mees Hilgers is continuing his recovery from a long-term anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Wellenreuther; Lotomba, Ahmedhodzic, Watanabe, Bos; Valente, Tengstedt, Timber; Borges, Sauer, Ueda

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Unnerstall; Rots, Propper, Lemkin, Van Rooij; Kjolo, Van den Belt; Pjaca, Hlynsson, Rots; Van Wolfswinkel

We say: Feyenoord 1-1 FC Twente

Despite Feyenoord’s need for a response following a difficult run of results, their ongoing injury problems and the absence of several key players due to international duty could limit their ability to fully assert themselves at De Kuip.

FC Twente arrive in strong form, and while the hosts may benefit from home advantage and desperation for points, the visitors’ organisation and resilience could see them extend their run with a hard-fought draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.