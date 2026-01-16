Preview: Feyenoord vs. Sparta Rotterdam - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 16 Jan 2026 15:52 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 15:54

Sparta Rotterdam travel to second-placed Feyenoord on Sunday, aiming to end their long wait for victory in the Rotterdam derby in this weekend's 19th round in the Eredivisie.

Sparta's last victory over their regional rivals came in March 2017, and they hope to capitalise on the home team's ongoing dismal run to secure a positive result at De Kuip.

Match preview

Feyenoord ended 2025 without a win in four matches across all competitions, and that became five last time out as they played out a 2-2 draw at Heerenveen.

Further disappointing for Robin van Persie's team was their inability to keep their opponents at bay despite twice taking the lead, surrendering the advantage at 1-0 and 2-1, with the latter concession coming in the 87th minute.

Another match without a clean sheet continues the Stadium Club’s ongoing run without a shutout, having last prevented Heracles from scoring in October, and they head into this weekend having conceded in nine consecutive matches in the league and 14 in all competitions.

The current leaky defence is a stark contrast to the nearly impenetrable backline that kept six clean sheets in the opening nine league games, winning eight at the time to put them firmly in title contention.

However, the wheels have come off since losing to PSV Eindhoven in the 10th round, highlighted by Van Persie’s team claiming just three wins from eight following their 3-2 loss against the defending Eredivisie champions.

Having marginally led the league, De Stadionclub now trail the defending champions by 13 points heading into this 19th round, and third-placed Ajax could even end the weekend level on points with them if they suffer another defeat against their Rotterdam rivals.

© Iconsport / Iconsport

That outcome seems historically implausible, considering Sparta’s dismal results in this fixture, but Maurice Steijn’s side have ample reason to enter this weekend with optimism.

Only three teams have accrued more points than Sparta in the last five rounds in the Eredivisie, with De Kasteelheren claiming nine points during that period, a tally outdone by PSV (15), Ajax (13) and NEC (11).

The eighth-placed team have also accumulated the sixth-highest tally of points in away games this season (12), outdone by teams who have played one more match on their travels before the start of this round — PSV (27), Feyenoord (17), Ajax (14), AZ Alkmaar and FC Groningen (both 13).

With an overall run of three wins in the past five rounds taking Steijn’s team to eighth, another win could see the away fans celebrate ending the weekend possibly level with NEC in fourth or having risen as high as fifth if they win and results elsewhere favour them.

Nonetheless, securing a third consecutive win — a feat not achieved since March-April last year — is contingent on overcoming their inability to secure victory in this fixture in nine years since a 1-0 triumph in March 2017.

With 11 of the following 15 matches ending in defeat, Sparta's inferiority in this fixture is magnified, but they hope to take advantage of the wobbles of their regional rivals in Sunday's encounter.

Feyenoord Eredivisie form:

L

W

W

L

D

D

Feyenoord form (all competitions):

W

L

L

L

D

D

Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie form:

D

L

W

L

W

W

Sparta Rotterdam form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

W

L

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Goal Sports Images

Feyenoord's injury list remains lengthy, with Gernot Trauner (Achilles), Bart Nieuwkoop (groin), Jakub Moder (back), Thomas Beelen (leg), Shiloh 't Zand (knee), Malcolm Jeng (leg) and Gaoussou Diarra (ankle) expected to miss out, while Gijs Smal (hip) will be assessed.

Despite the absences and Oussama Targhalline’s involvement with Morocco, Van Persie at least welcomes back Anis Hadj Moussa from Africa Cup of Nations duty with Algeria, with the Dutch manager hoping his star player adds to his eight goal contributions this weekend.

Ayase Ueda, however, remains the team's go-to star in the attacking third, and the 18-goal forward — who has scored a league high five game-deciding goals — seeks to add to his tally in gameweek 19.

Shurandy Sambo was withdrawn after 60 minutes of the KNVB Beker loss to FC Volendam, potentially ruling out the Sparta right-back on Sunday.

Vito van Crooij is also expected to miss out after going off injured in De Kasteelheren’s 2-0 win over Heracles last weekend.

Tobias Lauritsen leads the way with nine goals plus two assists for the away side, including five match-winning strikes, making him the visitors' leading threat this weekend.

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Wellenreuther; Lotomba, Watanabe, Ahmedhodzic, Bos; Hwang, Timber; Borges, Steijn, Sauer; Ueda

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Martes, Young, Indi, Quintero; Santos, Kitolano; Van Bergen, Baas, Mito; Lauritsen

We say: Feyenoord 2-2 Sparta Rotterdam

Despite the hosts' superiority in individual talent, their defensive frailty and lengthy injury list suggest they will struggle to keep a clean sheet on Sunday.

While Sparta have lost the last two derbies without scoring, Steijn's men are well-positioned to capitalise on Feyenoord's lack of confidence and secure a hard-fought point at De Kuip.

