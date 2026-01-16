Liverpool transfer news: "The ideal" signing for Arne Slot as two Conor Bradley replacements linked this January

By Lewis Nolan | 16 Jan 2026 16:04

Liverpool are unlikely to move for right-backs Givairo Read or Michael Kayode, but the team need a player capable of playing centre-back anyway, Reds transfer expert David Lynch has claimed.

Though Arne Slot may have a few selection dilemmas ahead of his side's match against Burnley on Saturday, Jeremie Frimpong is a straightforward inclusion at right-back due to the injury that Conor Bradley suffered against Arsenal earlier this month.

Fans have expressed their desire for the club to make an addition in January considering the Northern Irishman will miss the rest of the season, with tentative links to Feyenoord's Read and Brentford's Kayode having emerged.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch tempered expectations that Liverpool would act on any interest, adding that a hybrid player would be a more sensible addition, saying: "I've seen links to both of those, but I can't stand either of them up. I haven't heard anything encouraging on either.

"My personal preference would be to sign a centre-half who can play at right-back. That's the profile Liverpool need because if you do sign someone like those two right-backs, it'd be a five-year contract and you'd have three at the club then.

"They're going to need one, probably two centre-halves come the summer anyway, so the ideal outcome is that one of those centre-halves can play in full-back roles."

The addition of a centre-back capable of playing as a full-back would be a welcome boost given Liverpool only have three senior central defenders at the club, while Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate are injury prone.

Why Liverpool must make additions in the January transfer window

With news that Marc Guehi is set to sign for Manchester City, Reds fans fear that the club will not look to make any signings in the winter.

Liverpool only have six options for four positions in defence, and failure to reinforce in the backline could be catastrophic for their chances of securing Champions League football.

Lynch was doubtful that the Merseysiders would make any additions despite the clear need to strengthen, when he told Sports Mole: "They should go into the market but I don't expect that they will from speaking to people.

"Knowing how Liverpool work, the expectation at the moment is that they're very unlikely to do something, which is crazy.

"It's madness that Liverpool are not going forward with any deal. They should do everything that they can to move forward with any of the players they have planned for the summer."

The future of Slot is far from certain, so perhaps the club are reluctant to sanction any further spending on the Dutchman until they come to a decision on whether to keep him in the dugout.

© Imago / Sportimage

What options do Liverpool have in defence?

If Liverpool do not reinforce their squad, then they will almost certainly have to ask their midfielders to fill in at the back.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch have both been used in defence this season, though moving them away from the middle of the pitch would weaken another area of the the XI.

Lynch was not optimistic about Liverpool's auxiliary options, telling Sports Mole: "In normal circumstances, it'd be absolutely fine to say they've got Joe Gomez, plus Endo can play there, Gravenberch is capable in the odd game.

"But we know that Joe Gomez will get injured at some point in the next few weeks, and then you're down to one right-back in Frimpong, or having to put Szoboszlai there, who has been the team's best midfielder this season.

"At centre-half, they'd be down to just Konate and Van Dijk, which would lead to them needing to use Endo and Gravenberch there in a Premier League or a Champions League game, and that's when it becomes a massive issue."

Left-back Andrew Robertson has been touted as a potential option to play as a centre-back, while Curtis Jones has featured on the right side of defence before.

